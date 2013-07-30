The letter was a tacit rejection of Bush, who has been the polestar of his state party for over a decade—and it may have struck him as a bad omen, to boot. While many have assumed education will be Bush's calling card if he runs for the presidency in 2016, this controversy in his back yard could leave him vulnerable where he had banked on being strong. And Rubio’s defection has a personal sting. In a piece in this magazine about the two men's relationship, Marin Cogan quoted a state politician as saying, “If Marco were to run against Jeb, or to run before Jeb has taken himself out, there would be a general feeling that Marco had betrayed his mentor.” Since golden boy Rubio can’t help but make headlines, he must have known he wasn’t helping his tutor by letting loose on Common Core.

Though 45 states and the District of Columbia originally signed on to use the standards—which set the same, high achievement benchmarks for students across the country (but, contrary to Tea Party rhetoric, leave individual states to determine curricula)— a growing number are wavering. In May, The Washington Post called opposition to the Common Core “the newest front for the tea party movement” and reported that a groundswell of protests are “creating complications for the GOP, particularly governors, as conservative activists say they are starting to consider Common Core a new test of purity.” This spring, Indiana and Pennsylvania postponed implementation of the Common Core, and Michigan blocked all funding (Republican Governor Rick Snyder acquiesced despite having supported the reforms). Georgia and Oklahoma followed in the footsteps of Alabama and Utah when they declared they would write their own tests—a decision that could undercut the effort to make diplomas interchangeable across state lines. It’s impossible to say how many other Republican-held states will back out before the 2014 implementation deadline arrives.

The standards have created the kind of strange bedfellows that don’t sit well with the GOP’s right wing: While some liberals, and in particular teachers unions, have decried the rollout’s emphasis on testing, most Democrats support the Common Core. And so does Obama, whose Department of Education probably did more harm than good when it started offering incentives for the standards’ use, lending credence to the Tea Party claim that they amount to a federal takeover of classrooms even though they were written by a bipartisan group of state officials. Glenn Beck is so worried about the feds’ nefarious play for the minds of the next generation that he says “American history is over as you know it" if Common Core isn’t stopped. Meanwhile, the conservative blogosphere is buzzing with the allegation that “there will be a massive data tracking system on each child with over 400 points of information collected. … Big brother will be watching your child from preschool till college.”

For a relative moderate like Bush—who already risked his standing with the right wing by defending comprehensive immigration reform—a high-profile battle over Common Core could spell doom in the primaries. But he has worked too long and too hard to dissociate himself now, using his nonprofit Foundation for Excellence in Education as a platform to promote the standards, and even dissuading the powerful American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, from coming out against them in 2011. Last week, he wrote an impassioned appeal on the Common Core’s behalf, using the most conservative terms he could muster: “To elevate our kids, we must measure them against the best. Effective tests backed by accountability provisions drive results. What gets measured gets done.”

He closed his entreaty, “The pressure to put the adults first will never subside, but that comes at the expense of far too many children whose success or failure in life depends on those few years spent in a classroom.” That point seems germane to Rubio, who has been busily amassing conservative credentials ever since he bared his right flank in the immigration debate. Though he indicated skepticism of the Common Core as early as 2011, it seems savvy of him to weigh in on it now.