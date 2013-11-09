



One day, when she has been allowed to stroll about, she discovers a young man burying another young man. Both were escapees from that refugee camp, and the other man was killed. Mercè takes the surviving refugee back to Cros, who shelters him. Then a German army officer visits. When he and Cros meet, they embrace. The officer, in peacetime, was a professor of art history in a German university and is writing a book about Cros. He has come for more information. When he leaves, he tells Cros, who is of course an old friend, that he expects to be sent to the Russian front, a stroke of doom. He and Cros embrace and part.

Then comes the need to help the refugee escape. Mercè helps. Cros supplies money. Mercè, her modeling done, wants to go. She and Cros do come to one moment of intimacy, but it is in the nature of farewell. She will bicycle to Marseilles if Cros will give her his bicycle, and we last see her biking away. Cros is left alone in his studio. He gives a final touch to the kneeling figure of Mercè. Then he concludes the film—concludes everything. It is his closing statement.

This film has its own nature, almost its own reality. It is as if some gifted people got together to make it, then arranged some themes in and around the gleaming box of that private nudity. The sudden finish almost seems meant to make it our responsibility to comprehend the whole.

In 2005 an American film-maker named Joshua Oppenheimer, together with a crew, began to make a movie that may shrivel many souls. In northern Indonesia he began shooting film of Anwar Congo, a local leader who during the 1960s mass-murdered his enemies, communists. Congo and his friends may have killed millions.

Now, in The Act of Killing, Oppenheimer presents a film of his experience there, a country in which death has been substituted for life, in which Congo’s chief regret is that his victims’ eyes were not closed. He himself is a cordial gray-haired man, not a toughie; most of his pals are obese and gloating. They all live in brightly colored houses, surrounded by luxuries, including women, and are eager only to prolong their regime.

The country has one national game—imitating tough guys of Hollywood films, wearing costumes, wigs, false teeth. All with a camera to record it. In the midst of this everyday horror, it is chilling to hear Pacino, Brando, and others being sanctified for all the wrong reasons.

The effect of the film is to turn the universe upside down and to come up perversely smiling. Of course we think of Cambodia with its killing fields in the 1970s, and the way most of the world could do little about it. Here, just because we are figuratively present, the soul is wrung. I certainly do not move that the film should be suppressed, only that one should know what it is. It is a bath in a smiling madness.

After the picture was well along, Oppenheimer got Errol Morris and Werner Herzog to come aboard as executive producers, men who have done some moderately comparable but vastly superior work. Oppenheimer’s is not a horror film in the usual commercial sense. It makes those films look even sillier.

Stanley Kauffmann reviewed films for The New Republic for fifty-five years. He died on October 9.