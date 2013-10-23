Last week, I saw 12 Years a Slave and thought it was absolutely superb. For this reason, and because it concerns arguably the most important aspect of American history, I have been seeking out commentary about the film. What I have found instead is a bunch of hand-wringing about whether the movie should have even been made. (Warning: If you know nothing about the movie, there are some spoilers below.) In a blog post for The New Yorker that is (yes, really) titled, "Should a Film Try to Depict Slavery?," the magazine's smart film critic, Richard Brody, writes:

The question is whether the director Steve McQueen has trivialized or exploited Solomon Northup’s and other slaves’ sufferings by the very act of treating slavery as a collection of dramatic incidents no less ripe for naturalistic cinematic depiction than any novel or latter-day true-crime story.

The fact that Brody even thinks this is a question worth asking and answering is bizarre, especially for a film critic. I wasn't aware that a subject matter's seriousness could possibly make artistic representations inappropriate. Brody continues:

That’s why there’s a shadow movie just off-screen beside 12 Years a Slave, one that wouldn’t show the abduction, enslavement, and brutalization of Solomon Northup at all. Instead of treating the story of Solomon Northup’s abduction and enslavement as a naturalistic drama, the shadow movie would depict the very possibility of filming the story. It might involve the discovery, by Steve McQueen or a fictionalized stand-in for him, of Northup’s book.

That certainly sounds like a less interesting movie. To Brody's credit, however, he does go on to explain why the film is impressive. Still, he makes a number of odd digressions, such as this one, where he seems to argue that we treat the Holocaust more seriously than slavery. His evidence: word use.

Though the term “the Holocaust” is immediately identified with extermination, the term “slavery” is widely associated with involuntary servitude—with unremitting labor. When we say that we’re slaving away at our desk, it means we’re doing hard or dull work demanded by our bosses; it doesn’t imply physical violence or the threat of death—and that’s exactly what McQueen restores to the term and to the idea, in all of its horror and monstrosity.

I might as well argue that we don't take the Holocaust seriously because there is a famous episode of television titled 'The Soup Nazi.'