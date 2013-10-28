In rural, central Georgia, in a small city called Sandersville in Washington County, a former state legislator with a blighted record, Dean Alford, is trying to build a coal plant—and it has not been going well. A few years in, Alford’s business partner Dwight Brown was indicted for racketeering. Townspeople say Alford is just trying to turn a profit for himself and his friends in the Tarbutton family, a local dynasty that owns the railroad that would supply the plant. Though the plant's prospects for completion are dimming, environmentalists' interest in the project has grown as it becomes clear that this could be the last traditional coal-burning power source built in America. A close look at the effort to build the plant reveals a labyrinthine small-town drama full of old boys' networks and well-kept secrets.

Coal is in dire straits for several reasons: natural gas has become cheap and abundant since hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, made vast reserves available in the late 2000s; the prices of wind and solar power have fallen (solar panels cost 80 percent less now than they did in 2008; the cost of operating a wind farm is down 38 percent in the same period); and President Barack Obama is in the midst of cracking down on carbon emissions. Quite simply, coal has become a bad investment. The Boston-based think tank Synapse recently released a study showing that power companies could make more money by retiring 73 percent of existing coal plants and building gas plants instead; Synapse also reports that “utilities have decided to reject, cancel or significantly delay more than 60 proposed coal power plant projects in just the past two years,” largely for economic reasons. In a recent projection, the U.S. Energy Information Administration guessed that not a single coal plant will be built between 2018 and 2035. Plant Washington, as the Georgia project is known, is the coal industry’s best bet for another set of old-fashioned smokestacks —and a good primer in the motivations that could induce someone to build a coal plant right now.

Plant Washington was proposed in 2008 by Power4Georgians, a company founded by Brown and comprised of ten local Electric Membership Corporations (called EMCs, a type of member-owned utility co-op popular in southern states). There have been a few wrinkles. First, the plant turned out to be expensive: Early estimates put the cost of constructing it at $2.1 billion, though watchdog groups calculate that the price tag would be $3.9 billion or more. That expenditure, plus the cost of burning coal, could send locals’ electricity bills sky-high if the plant is completed, according to local consumer advocate Georgia Watch. Second, Brown turned out to be on the wrong side of the law. He was the CEO of one of the founding EMCs, Cobb, and was indicted for fraud, racketeering, and corporate theft when allegations surfaced that he had spun that non-profit into a for-profit company called Cobb Energy that he used, among other things, to pay himself a $600,000 annual salary and millions in loans.

Before Brown was exposed, he had contracted Alford, one of his business partners in Cobb’s for-profit dealings, as developer of the plant. Alford turned out not to be squeaky-clean, either: As a member of Georgia’s House of Representatives in the early 1990s, he voted for an energy program called House Bill 280 that landed him a $1 million contract with Georgia Power. Today, Alford holds a coveted seat as a regent on the University System of Georgia’s board, and he’s friendly with the Tarbuttons, generous donors to the Republican party who were ranked on a recent list of the 100 most powerful Georgians. The Tarbuttons have been Washington County royalty ever since they bought the Sandersville Railroad Company in 1916—the same railroad that would trundle in coal for Plant Washington. The plant could also mean good business for a trucking company the Tarbuttons partner with, called B-H Transfer. And, they own the land that Alford has proposed to build on. The family is well-poised to help the project along: Hugh Tarbutton is the chair of the Development Authority of Washington County, which has considered issuing bonds to help finance the plant.