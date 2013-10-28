The 100-pound book of dubiously ranked universities has long been a hallmark of the college application process. But these days, the number of lists and scores that tell you where to go to school is growing almost as quickly as college students’ debt. The 30-year tyranny of the US News & World Report rankings may be coming to an end: Last week, The New York Times reported that “dollars-and-cents tabulations” that purport to tell you the best bang for your buck “are the fastest-growing sector of the college rankings industry, with ever more analyses vying for the attention of high school students and their parents who are anxious about finances.” This summer, President Barack Obama promised that the federal government will come up with a website that would do exactly that.

With more and more rankings to choose from—and with wildly different prescriptions from one list to another—we thought young scholars and their parents could use a little help deciding which tabulation to trust. Please note, like most college guides, our College Rankings Ranking should be taken with a grain of salt.





1. President Obama’s proposed federal rankings

Reformist ardor: 97

Number-crunching utilitarianism: 99