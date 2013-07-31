Undergraduates who take out loans this year will get roughly a 3.9 percent rate—far lower than the 6.8 percent they would have had without the bill. But that’s not the part that has many progressives up in arms. Their concern is that the bill is shortsighted, helping students this year but jeopardizing those of years to come, who will likely see higher rates as the economy recovers. This is certainly a possibility, but there are a few reasons to think it has been blown out of proportion. One is that the Obama administration allows debtors to cap their payments at a manageable percentage of their income if they can demonstrate “financial hardship.” Another is that the Higher Education Act is coming up for a major overhaul in the next several years, and student loan policy may be rewritten in the course of a larger debate about college aid and tuition. The CBO puts the interest rate under the new bill below the current level (6.8 percent) at least through 2016, and the HEA is supposed to come back on the table by 2014.

Jason Delisle of the bipartisan New America Foundation, who wrote a proposal for fixing interest rates to Treasury Notes last year that influenced the plan now on the table, mentioned another reason: “Say rates do go up, and the interest rate exceeds what it would have been had law not been passed. If rates are that high, the economy will be growing, and so will incomes, and the relative burden of paying off your student loan will be unchanged.” What’s more, he said, it’s almost impossible to predict what the economy will actually look like in a decade, or how accurate the CBO’s numbers will be.

Maybe the most important reason Democrats should stop expending political capital to lower the interest rate, though, is that loans do less to help needy students than other kinds of federal aid—in particular, grants. “As a progressive, I believe the public should be putting more support into higher education than it is,” Bergeron said, but if he had a blank check, the loans program wouldn’t top his list of priorities. “If it were for me to make the decision, I’d have Pell Grants twice the size,” he said, pointing out that this would also lessen the amount students need to borrow.

Last month, Robert Gordon, a former acting deputy director and executive associate director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote a piece for this magazine that underscored the importance of grants over loans:

Cost matters to the decision to attend or stay [in college], but given everything we know from behavioral economics (and life) about human short-sightedness, what matters most is the total amount you need to pay while you’re in school, followed by the total amount you need to borrow. … Research shows that increasing the amount of grant aid, and hence lowering the amount that needs to be spent or borrowed, really does affect college attendance. This is why the Pell Grant program is so important. But there is no evidence that students are basing college attendance and completion decisions on fine calculations about monthly payments when they graduate.

To be sure, the bill currently awaiting its turn on the House floor is far from perfect, but it would avert the immediate problem of burdening students with debt before shoving them out the door into a lousy economy. It’s hard to say whether this particular piece of legislation will live to see the economy recover, or whether the same debates will be relevant if it does. In the meantime, we’ve spent the entire summer talking about a single aspect of a single aid program that the government provides for higher education—and far from the most important one. This fix will do for now. It’s time to turn our attention to another conversation.