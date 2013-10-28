McAuliffe’s lead has grown by a handful of points, at most, since the shutdown. Why assume the shutdown was the cause? After all, McAuliffe had been steadily gaining ground since the early summer. As more voters tuned into the race and McAuliffe’s campaign saturated the airwaves, why wouldn’t McAuliffe’s lead continue to grow?

To be fair, McAuliffe was probably helped by the shutdown. How couldn’t he have been? But how many of those three extra, superfluous points was the shutdown worth? All of it? Who knows. The instinct to assert that the shutdown was decisive is even worse, especially in the presence of a convincing, alternative explanations for McAuliffe’s large and growing advantage. You know, crushing an already pulverized opponent with a 5:1 spending advantage.

It’s also tempting to wonder whether Virginia means anything for 2010. Well, it’s certainly possible. At first glance, there's an appealing story here: I thought the race tilted Republican, and yet now it’s strongly Democratic thanks to the sour GOP brand and a fundamentally flawed Republican candidate. That’s basically the argument for a big Democratic year. On the other hand, Virginia is a PVI-even state—there are only 8 Republican House seats that are so favorable. This is also an open race—and, so far, there’s only 1 open seat held by Republicans on relatively competitive turf.

Here's a thought: maybe the better analogy to 2014 would be beating Governor Bob McDonnell in a hypothetical reelection contest. His approval rating is at plus-10, 46-36, in the latest Quinnipiac poll; 53-31 in NBC/Marist, which came after the shutdown. Could Democrats beat him this November? Perhaps, but those numbers don’t make it look like it. To be fair, McDonnell isn't a perfect analogy, either. He's not tied to the national GOP. But it does illustrate the tendency for the challenging party to fare better in an open contest.

So although it’s tempting to think that the narrative of the Virginia gubernatorial contest is reminiscent of the national narrative, the race is quite different than those that will determine control of the House. There just aren’t many Ken Cuccinelli’s holding House seats in relatively competitive districts.