Only a couple weeks have elapsed since the shutdown ended, but there’s already a few bits of evidence that the Democratic wave has subsided. Last night, an NBC/WSJ survey showed Democrats ahead by just 4 points on the generic ballot among registered voters, down from an 8 point lead at the heart of the shutdown. Earlier in the day, Democracy Corps released a survey showing that Republican incumbents in competitive districts led by the same margin that they did in June.

These numbers aren't good enough for the Democrats. I don’t think anyone seriously believed Democrats were poised to retake the House in June, so it should be pretty disappointing for Democrats if they haven't made any gains in the horse race. The survey also highlights the GOP's advantage in the battlegrounds. Incumbent Republicans in the 25 most competitive battlegrounds have higher approval ratings and favorability ratings than the president. The numbers in the Democratic-held battlegrounds are just as bad for Democrats as the numbers are for Republicans.

A 4 point Democratic advantage among registered voters just isn’t impressive—it’s only slightly larger than the 3 point Democratic advantage in the NBC/WSJ survey conducted before the shutdown. Historically, a 4 point Democratic advantage among registered voters is not consistent with a tsunami. Ahead of 2006 or 2008, for instance, the NBC/WSJ survey never showed Democrats with such a slim advantage. Democrats need a 2006, 2008-esque wave to expel Republicans incumbents from their lean-red districts.

It’s important to remember that these are just two polls. If you see a shift in two polls, and declare it to be a real sign of a change, you’re going to get burned with some regularity. Put differently: the next 5 polls could show Democrats ahead by 8 on the generic ballot. But it shouldn’t be too surprising if these findings are ultimately confirmed by other surveys. It’s not hard to imagine why the Democratic advantage would have faded, as the shutdown is over and the Obamacare website is a catastrophe.