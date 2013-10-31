A couple of hours after the Boston Red Sox, who finished last in their division in 2012, beat the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series on Wednesday night, BuzzFeed's sports verticle predictably posted a photo listicle titled "Boston’s World Series Run In 43 Photographs." I found it incredibly boring—and that's coming from someone who grew up in Massachusetts. The fault is not necessarily BuzzFeed's; if that website's viral geniuses can't make a bunch of newspaper and image-wire baseball photos seem compelling, then probably no one can.

You might think the problem lies with baseball itself, that the sport doesn't lend itself to action photos as readily as football or basketball or even soccer. But the opposite is true—you just need to know what to look for.

Yes, baseball lacks the contact of football, the flash of basketball, and perhaps some of the grace of soccer. And photos of the sport, including those in BuzzFeed's listicle, usually fall into one of just four categories: batters swinging bats, fielders fielding balls, pitchers throwing pitches, and runners running around (or sliding into) bases. (There's a fifth category for when a team wins a big game: the player mob.) After a while, the photos all start to look the same.

There are exceptions. No doubt the most unforgettable image from these playoffs—that is, the one most likely to live on—is the viral "bullpen cop" photo from the Sox' series against Detroit. Other notables can be found in The New York Times's gallery of the series, including this funny one of Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina staring at the ball that each of them had thought the other would catch.