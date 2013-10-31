Imposing this kind of liability will require restricting the disclaimers of warranty and limitations on remedies found in standard software license agreements. As far as recommendations go, this is a familiar rerun. In a 2007 report, the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee recommended that the European Union institute “a comprehensive framework of vendor liability and consumer protection,” one that imposes liability on software and hardware manufacturers “notwithstanding end user licensing agreements, in circumstances where negligence can be demonstrated.”

The tricky part, of course, is putting into place a system through which negligence can be reliably demonstrated. As a general principle, insofar as security can be understood as a process, rather than an end, negligence should be assessed based on failure to adhere to certain security standards rather than based on absolutes like the number of vulnerabilities in the software itself. Indeed, numbers might reveal more about the software’s popularity than its inherent insecurity. Any particular vulnerability might not prove a software program unacceptably defective—but an examination of the general processes and precautions through which the software was produced just might.

Laws merely establishing modest duties on the part of software makers—and subjecting them either to private suit or government fine in the event of harms resulting from breach—could help push the industry to develop and implement best practices. These practices could in turn constitute an affirmative defense against negligence claims. Best practices might range from periodic independent security audits to participation in what David Rice, Apple’s global director of security, describes as a ratings system for software security, an analogue to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s rating system for automobile safety.

Already existing legislation that penalizes companies for failing to safeguard sensitive user information offers a useful model for imposing narrowly circumscribed security duties on software providers. For example, in 2006, the Indiana legislature enacted a statute that requires that the owner of any database containing personal electronic data disclose a security breach to potentially affected consumers but does not require any other affirmative act. The terms of the statute are decidedly narrow—it provides the state attorney general enforcement powers but affords the affected customer no private right of action against the database owner and imposes no duty to compensate affected individuals for inconvenience or potential credit-related harms in the wake of the breach.

There are other factors to consider in calibrating a liability system. Liability exposure should be to some extent contingent, for example, on the availability of the source code. It is difficult to imagine, for instance, a good argument for holding the contributors to an open source software project liable for their code. Whether or not you believe that the process by which open source software evolves actually constitutes its own security mechanism, a la Linus's Law ("given enough eyeballs, all bugs are shallow”), the fact is that open-source software offers users both the cake and the recipe. Users are free to examine the recipe and alter it at will. By offering users access to the source code, open source software makes users responsible for the source code—and unable to recover for harms.

Imposing liability on open-source software is not only an incoherent proposition, but it also has problematic First Amendment implications. Code is, after all, more than a good or service. It is also a language and a medium. And clumsily-imposed liability rules could place significant and unacceptable burdens on software speech and application-level innovation.

In her book on the relationship between internet architecture and innovation, Barbara van Schewick gives us some sense of why we should be wary of stifling liability laws with her description of the nexus between software applications and sheer human potential:

The importance of innovation in applications goes beyond its role in fostering economic growth. The Internet, as a general-purpose technology . . . creates value by enabling users to do the things they want or need to do. Applications are the tools that let users realize this value. For example, the Internet’s political, social or cultural potential—its potential to improve democratic discourse, to facilitate political organization and action, or to provide a decentralized environment for social and cultural interaction in which anyone can participate—is tightly linked to applications that help individuals, groups or organizations do more things or do them more efficiently, and not just in economic contexts but also in social, cultural or political contexts.

All of this applies, of course, to proprietary applications, but the liability calculus for closed-source software should come out a little different. When it comes to proprietary applications, the security of the code does not lie with users but remains instead entirely within the control of a commercial entity. The fact that much proprietary software is “free” should not foreclose liability: a narrowly tailored liability rule might provide that where users are “paying” for a software product or service with their data, a data breach that causes damages could be grounds for government-imposed fines or, to the extent it causes individuals to sustain harm, private damages.

This is by no means a comprehensive overview of all possible approaches to constructing a software liability regime. It is rather a glimpse of a few of the many levers we can push and pull to turn security from an afterthought to a priority for software makers. Such a change will come with costs, imposed on software makers and redistributed to us, the users. But we must keep in mind that whatever we pay in preventive costs today are low compared with what we could pay in remedial security costs tomorrow.

As a matter of routine, we accept inconveniences, costs and risk redistribution in other areas of our lives. Drugs are required to undergo clinical testing, food is inspected and occasionally “administratively detained,” and vaccines are taxed to compensate the small fraction of recipients who wills suffer an adverse reaction. Restrained measures to police software, too, can be understood as part of a commonsense tradeoff between what is cheap and functional and what is safe and secure.

* * *

This series was dedicated to moving past old questions: of whether software can be made more secure or whether providers have the capacity to improve the security of their products. The question is no longer even whether manufacturers—and by means of price increases and less timely releases, end users—should be compelled to bear the inconvenience and cost of these security enhancements. The question, and the challenge, lies in designing a liability regime that incentivizes software providers to improve the security of their products and compensates those unduly harmed by avoidable security oversights—without crippling the software industry or unacceptably burdening economic development, technological innovation, and free speech.

We don’t need a red button. That’s the beauty of the law—turns out we have plenty of rheostats at our disposal.