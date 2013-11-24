Is Paolo Sorrentino Like Fellini? Even Better.

For some time now, serious filmmakers (or those wishing to be taken seriously) have gravitated toward darkness and misery. Why not? If they are awake in the world they can hardly overlook the evidence of our futility over mounting mishaps, ranging from the performance of the American Congress to the worldwide disappearance of ice. Not long ago I was at a film festival where the patrons seemed to ignore the ravishing interactions of changing light and the Colorado Rockies while hurrying into the dark to see the fine program of films. These were “rewarding,” “inspiring,” and “momentous”—but not a lot of fun. From time to time, daunted audience members were heard to sigh for a comedy, or even a touch of unflawed beauty.

Well, we’re grown-ups. We know that beauty, like all things, is flawed, and we may have reached that inner door of perception that realizes the mistakes, the sadnesses, the freckles on the ivory skin, are the essence of beauty and more endearing than the platitudes that beauty is truth et cetera. Paolo Sorrentino’s The Great Beauty (La grande bellezza in Italian) is relief at last—not that the key word in the title, or the Italian provenance, should mislead you into thinking this is anywhere near the monstrous claptrap of Roberto Benigni’s Life Is Beautiful, a film that so many people cherished that I am doing all I can to summon forgiveness, on the condition that we never mention it again.

Jep Gambardella (Toni Servillo) is sixty-five. Rome is much older, but the two celebrate their birthday on the same day. Jep is a social star, the author of a novel (decades earlier) that seems to have provided for him and furnished a grand terrace where he can hold parties and observe the passing parade of the city’s ancient splendor and modern foolishness. Jep is capable of seeming wise, witty, and world-weary, and he is a ladies’ man who plays the crowd to avoid the risk of singular attachment. Once upon a time, Antonioni would have had Jep in torment because he has never written another book. Instead Jep does well-paid interviews with celebrities and grotesques, scandals and alleged saints. Sorrentino’s central figure is too tactful to let guilt or grief show; he makes fun of himself, as if he were the director in Fellini’s 8 ½, only this film was called 1. Life, he tries to say, is too much, too untidy, too constant to be turned into 250 pages. All of this is carried off by Servillo’s elastic face, sorrowful, sympathetic, never unkind or cold, eager to be amused, not handsome but eternally attractive. He observes life, but he elects to treat it as a dream.

In truth, Servillo is only fifty-four, yet no one could doubt that Jep is eleven years older. I was going to say more about his performance, but then this struck me: Johnny Depp is fifty, Tom Cruise is fifty-one. Is there any connection between the way they have gone flat on screen and their success at looking less than their real age? Or is it simply that Servillo has had experiences and material circumstances, with rather less faith in “wellness,” so that he looks his age and more? When he smokes, he inhales all of life. The question is not marginal: Servillo suggests that Jep has had a long, turbulent life, with ups and downs that will not make the film’s story. But they are vital to the depth of this movie. Above all, Servillo does not regard himself with a hint of awe or respect, and there may be no more crushing limitation in American acting.