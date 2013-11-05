Appalachia Used to Be Simply Scary. Now Its Hipness Is Frightening.

For four decades Ned Beatty has been the unofficial spokesmodel of Appalachian tourism. Even if Beatty, scrambling around in the woods wearing his tighty-whities, isn’t anchored in your somatic memory—even if you have no idea who Ned Beatty is—you know what his character endured in the 1972 film Deliverance. Four words: "squeal like a pig." With that scene, Appalachia, a complex, beautiful, troubled region running from Mississippi to New York and home to 25 million people, became synonymous with a rape joke. The image of backwoods Appalachian viciousness wasn’t born with Deliverance—the Appalachia of the American imagination took form following the Civil War, when urban journalists scribbled about the hardscrabble mountain primitive for such publications as The Atlantic—but the film did present the most lurid, popular modern image of the hillbilly grotesque.

Every so often, Appalachia shows up as the setting for a TV show or a movie, but most of these projects have bought into Deliverance’s trifecta of ignorance, poverty, and violence. If Appalachians manage to escape depiction as sadists, they’re shown as rural buffoons, a la "The Beverly Hillbillies" or "The Dukes of Hazard." We’ve been enduring one of these periodic outbreaks of pop-yokelism over the past few years. The Hunger Games heroine came from a coal-mining region “once known as Appalachia.” In Williamsburg half the residents dress like they live in Letcher County, Kentucky, and drink $13 “moonshine” cocktails. Most pervasively, second-tier cable networks have produced a rash of Appalachian-inspired shows. Last year the History Channel threw its historiographical heft behind a mini-series based on the near-mythic Hatfield/McCoy feud. FX’s popular “Justified” mines eastern Kentucky local color and mountain vengeance. And on Tuesday, the Discovery Channel will premiere the third season of “Moonshiners,” a “reality show” about illegal whiskey distillers and the cops that chase them.

These recent shows, to their credit, don’t reenact the depravities of Deliverance. That film's gothic, flamboyant sadism has given way to a kind of desperate self-reliance that seems, by comparison, realistic. Yet almost without fail, these shows offer and buy into a vulgar buffet of Appalachian caricatures: overalls, shotguns, racism, vigilantism, dental corruption, and exotically hick accents. Popular culture has always traded in the currency of reckless caricature, but when it comes to Appalachia the image has always been less exaggeration than outright fantasy. That it’s taken this long to rise to the level of caricature is progress of a sort.

Mass-market renderings of Appalachia do contain elements of truth. The region is poor. Formal education is sometimes a luxury. You can find women with whiskers or men with corncob pipes, and one’s as likely as the other to be toting a shotgun and a mason jar brimming with moonshine. Appalachians don’t necessarily cotton to outsiders, who can be anyone beyond shouting distance: I’m a Kentuckian, but from Louisville, on the western border, which makes me as native to Appalachia as a Ukrainian. But the fundamental characteristic of our cultural Appalachia, what has historically made it so terrifying and fascinating to the rest of the country, is its staggering isolation—geographical, economic, social—and this is almost entirely imagined. Appalachia is not an island of lost teeth. In truth, many Appalachians live in small to mid-sized towns, shop at Walmart, and drive on interstates. They work at jobs and own cell phones. But the tenacious fiction of a radically isolated Appalachia has long fostered the belief that the region is a 205,000-square-mile pervert sanctuary. Appalachia, when we’ve thought of it at all, has felt like a place simultaneously forgotten by, and hostile to, American progress and modernity. So although these recent TV shows remain cheap and exploitative, they do at least tend to portray a region connected to the rest of the country’s challenges, rather than existing in an aggressive, slack-jawed vacuum.