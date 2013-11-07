Map: Blockbuster Video Isn't Dead Yet—in Other Countries, Anyway

Blockbuster LLC, the once-ubiquitous video rental chain, will close its remaining 300 stores in the United States and end its mail DVD rental service by January 2014, parent company Dish Network Corporation said Wednesday in a press release.

Blockbuster has long struggled to remain profitable domestically, as Netflix gained prominence first with DVD-by-mail and then its streaming service. But the company is still going strong abroad, with 1,295 locations outside the U.S., including in Brazil, Mexico, the U.K., and Austrailia.

The company's media-relations office didn't respond to repeated requests for information, so this map of Blockbuster’s international presence is based on the most recent data we could find: a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from 2010, a year before Dish bought Blockbuster for $320 million at a bancruptcy auction.