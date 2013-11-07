Antonin Scalia Just Cracked the Door to State-Sanctioned Prayer

Finally, there are the religious supremacists, lead by Justices Scalia and Thomas, who would overturn cases barring student-led school prayer and would allow public prayers in schools, legislatures, and other government bodies, as long as the students or officials are not actually coerced into delivering the prayers. On this score, Justice Thomas has gone furthest of all, suggesting that the First Amendment’s prohibition on establishment of religion doesn’t bind the states at all—a position that would remove all restrictions on state-sponsored prayer. In other cases, Thomas has suggested that the First Amendment bans only “actual legal coercion”—that is, “mandatory observance or mandatory payment of taxes supporting ministers.” Scalia, too, would define coercion very narrowly. Dissenting from Justice Anthony Kennedy’s 1992 opinion striking down student-led prayer on the grounds that it subtly coerced other students to participate, Scalia said: “The coercion that was a hallmark of historical establishments of religion was coercion of religious orthodoxy and of financial support by force of law and threat of penalty.”

What makes the Greece case such a potential blockbuster is that it gives the newer justices on the Roberts Court their first opportunity to show whether or not they share Justice Scalia and Thomas’s very narrow view of what kind of religious coercion is constitutionally impermissible. And yesterday, neither Roberts nor Alito tipped his hand on that point. Roberts seemed inclined to rule narrowly rather than broadly, suggesting that a prayer might be more or less coercive if people were asked to stand, which might reveal who was participating and who wasn’t. As for Alito, he focused on practical questions—such as the Town of Greece's claim that the “public hearings are held at least 30 minutes after the prayer”—a claim that the challengers dispute. Both Roberts and Alito, in other words, gave no clear indication whether or not they would join Scalia and Thomas in tearing down the wall between church and state by defining religious coercion in the most formalistic way.

The future of that wall has long turned on Justice Kennedy, who defined religious coercion more expansively than Scalia and Thomas in the 1992 graduation-prayer case. But yesterday, Kennedy seemed impatient with Greece's lawyer, Thomas G. Hungar, for conceding to Justice Kagan that a sectarian prayer before a Supreme Court oral argument would necessarily be unconstitutional. Kennedy seemed to want more evidence of whether observers would feel more coerced by a sectarian appeal to Jesus Christ than they do by the more non-denominational tradition of beginning each session with the cry, “God save this Honorable Court.”

Many of the justices seemed uncomfortable with the idea of judges deciding whether a particular prayer was sectarian or non-denominational—and the Obama administration disappointed many church-state separationists by filing a brief arguing that lower courts were wrong to review the content of the prayers in the Town of Greece to ensure that they appealed to “heavenly father” rather than “Jesus Christ.” For this reason, it’s possible that the Court will rule narrowly that legislative prayers are fine because of their long historical pedigree, and there is no need to review the content of the prayers as long as all sects are eligible to participate. But it’s also possible, if Kennedy decides this is an opportunity to make clear that he is more concerned about the subtly coercive pressures to pray on children than adults, that the scope of public prayer in America could be significantly expanded.

Regardless of whether the justices rule narrowly or broadly, Justice Kagan, who began the argument so dramatically, also had the most moving summation of the stakes in the case. As a statement of the value of religious neutrality, it deserves to be quoted in full: