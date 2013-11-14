Actually, You Can't Just 'Restore' Cancelled Health Plans

House Republicans aren’t the only ones threatening to mess with Obamacare. Over in the Senate, Mary Landrieu, the Democrat from Louisiana, has proposed a bill with a similarly stated purpose: Letting people keep their current health plans. It's getting support from similarly nervous Democrats, even some from blue states like California and Oregon. But this is testimony to the desperation some Democrats feel right now, not to the proposal's actual virtues. (Reports from Politico suggest President Obama will also propose some kind of administrative action to encourage plans to restore cancel plans, though it will be far more narrowly drawn—stay tuned for details.)

In one sense, the Landrieu bill is far less objectionable than the one Republican Fred Upton has proposed in the House. Upton’s bill would allow insurers to keep selling the old, pre-reform insurance policies to new customers, using the same discriminatory practices they’ve used historically. In other words, they could keep denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions—and they could keep selling policies with gaps that leave people exposed to devastating medical bills. Landrieu’s bill wouldn’t do that. It seeks to preserve such policies only for people who already have them.

But Landrieu’s bill is more far-reaching, and possibly more threatening, in one key respect. It would compel insurers to keep offering the old plans. Upton’s scheme is purely voluntary: If insurers decided not to keep offering their old policies, they could go ahead with the cancellations. Many would probably do just that. If Landrieu’s bill became law, insurers wouldn’t have a choice.

Predicting the consequences of the Landrieu bill is as difficult as predicting the consequences of the Upton bill. There's just a ton of uncertainty. As Jonathan Chait notes today, this is a very good reason not to embrace any quick fixes without figuring out the likely impact.