Three Keys to the Obamacare Tweaks Announced Thursday

(Here's a statement from America's Health Insurance Plans making the industry case, and here's an item from Kevin Drum taking the insurers to task.)

2) Stronger Shock Absorbers for Insurers. Most likely the number of people who stay in current plans won’t change radically because of this new announcement—in part, again, because plenty of insurers aren’t going to rescind those cancellations. But nobody really knows. And it’s certainly possible the number could be large enough to confound insurance company predictions of who will sign up for the new, Obamacare-complaint plans. Since insurers can’t now adjust insurance premiums for 2014—those rates were set long ago, based on expectations of who would enroll—it’s possible insurers would incur losses.

Obamacare includes a series of shock absorbers designed to protect insurers from precisely this possibility—since, among other things, insurers who lose money in 2014 will charge higher premiums in 2015. One of them, known as “risk corridors,” essentially reimburses plans for half of significant losses. (This paper from Milliman can explain how they work.) In its official letter to state insurance commissioners, HHS says it will "explore ways to modify the risk corridor program final rules to provide additional assistance." What might that mean? One possibility would be allowing insurers to get extra money if they incur extra losses because of this change.

In effect, risk corridors are an insurance policy for the insurers—and, ultimately, the people who pay their premiums. The administration is signalling it will strengthen that policy, if necessary.

3) Explaining Stuff to Consumers. Have you seen a cancellation letter? Many of them are scary and they don’t provide a lot of context—about why the insurer won’t renew the policy or what options the consumer now has.

Under the new guidance, insurers who offer beneficiaries a chance to stay on old plans must make clear how those plans compare to the new ones available on the Obamacare marketplaces. In other words, insurers must identify the gaps in their current coverage—which might be anything from rehabilitative services to prescription drugs to maternity care—and point out that policies in the new marketplaces cover those things. The letters will have to make clear some people losing policies will become eligible for Medicaid or for tax credits towards the cost of a new private policy.

At least some of the cancellation letters I’ve seen do mention these options, albeit without a lot of fanfare. The hope was that most people would learn these things on their own, quickly, by going online to shop for new policies. But particularly with the problems plaguing both the federal and several state websites, many people have no idea what's availble through Obamacare. They think they have to accept whatever replacement the insurer is offering, even though Obamacare policies might be more comprehensive, cheaper, or some combination of the two.

Obama said one other, very critical thing, though I doubt it will get attention. He said he is willing to work with Congress on fixing and improving the law—and that he’ll listen to any proposals that don’t undermine the program’s core goals of making comprehensive coverage available to more people. He’s said it many times before, which is why nobody is going to notice. But it’s actually the best response of all.

Stories of people losing coverage are everywhere. The majority of them are not what they seem at first blush—frequently they are stories of people who had lousy coverage before, or now will save money because they are eligible for financial assistance. But some people really will end up spending more money for coverage that is no better than their existing policies. Some people will end up with coverage that is actually worse—they might have higher deductibles, for example, or be stuck with narrow provider networks that leave out longtime doctors.

These people tend to be healthy and relatively affluent—they are the only ones who can get these policies and actually pay for them. But that doesn’t’ mean they can easily absorb premium increases of a few thousand dollars a year.

There’s a case for helping these people, in part because the change came as such a shock. Whether or not the president intended to mislead them, he didn't warn them about this (and neither did anybody else). But the quick, easy fixes circulating on Capitol Hill would let these people keep existing policies by threatening the law’s reforms. They would, for example, allow insurers to keep blocking out people with pre-existing conditions, or mess up the risk pool in ways that could make premiums much higher for 2015. It’s possible to imagine solutions that would strike some kind of acceptable balance, but they would take some negotiation and probably a bit of money.

These are the kind of modifications that large legislation routinely needs and Obama has made clear he’s willing to discuss them. But he’ll need a willing partner—one willing, at the very least, to acknowledge the benefits that the law provides. Republicans could be the partner, but they've never shown such interest.