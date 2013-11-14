Want to Win the Midterms? Then Leave Obamacare As-Is.

Jonathan Chait is farsighted enough to get this:

Undermining Obamacare in order to placate angry individual-insurance holders makes no sense even on narrow political terms. People losing individual insurance they like are angry right now, but they’re a tiny minority of the market, and their anger will fade over time as the exchanges come online. Higher premiums would affect far more people, and their impact would be felt much closer to the midterm elections. Imagine it's next year, insurers are pulling out of the exchanges, rates are rising, all because of a law Congress hastily passed the year before — is that a better situation?

But many others are not, as they rush to put out the immediate fire. Now, it should be noted that this is all conjecture—there is way too much in flux in the creation of this entirely new marketplace to know what we can expect from future rate increases. It is safe to assume that Obama’s proposed fix would keep some healthier people out of the exchanges, and that the proposal from Sen. Mary Landrieu, the Louisiana Democrat, would have an even stronger impact in that regard because it actually requires insurers to keep offering the canceled plans, whereas Obama’s proposal only allows them to (some insurers will not want to keep offering the plans, which they were only too happy to cancel under the cover of Obamacare duress.) This effect would be exacerbated by something that is already underway: Insurers are offering "early renewals" for non-exchange plans to healthy customers they want to keep, in advance of the exchange plans' Jan. 1, 2014 debut.*

There is, though, some reason for hope that the resulting rate increases could be limited at least in some places, notes Linda Blumberg, a health policy analyst at the Urban Institute. There are, for one thing, provisions in the law to help insurers in the initial years of implementation who ended up with costlier-than-anticipated pools of customers. There is also the fact that the customers who will be getting some of the biggest subsidies on the exchanges are young people with low, early-in-career incomes —even if they are allowed to stay on a pre-ACA plan, they may well find that the exchange plans are a better deal (assuming, that is, they can get into the darn Web site.) And then there is the simple competitive aspect of the exchanges—in places where they have attracted a healthy critical mass of insurers, there will be competitive pressure on insurers not to try to recoup all losses from their 2014 pool in their 2015 rates. “For 2015, a lot depends on what the markets look like for different areas,” Blumberg said. “If you’ve got a reasonably competitive market and you try to recoup 100 percent [of 2014 losses], they may put themselves in the position to charge too much” vis a vis their rivals.

But that last mitigating factor only applies in places with healthy competition for plans being offered on the exchanges. As has been reported, there is much less competition so far in large swaths of rural and small-town America. That is, in the parts of the country from which many of the nervous Democrats hail. All the more reason for them to think twice before rushing to fix a political problem now that causes another political problem at a worse moment. Believe it or not, in this case, bald self-interest may just jibe with doing the right thing on policy. Will Democrats be far-sighted enough to grasp that?

*5 p.m. Thursday: Wording of this line tweaked for clarity.