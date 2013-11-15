Upton Bill Passes, Democrats Stand by Obamacare—For Now

The House just passed Fred Upton’s bill. He calls it the “Keep Your Health Plan Act,” because its ostensible purpose is to make sure people losing their existing health plans can keep them. It might or might not have that effect. But an equally accurate description would be “Go Back to the Old Lousy Health Care System Act.” Under its provisions, insurers could keep denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, continue selling policies that have huge gaps, and so on. These are the sorts of practices that even most Republicans say they want to prohibit.

But it’s not the bill’s name that makes it newsworthy. It’s the vote tally. It passed with 261 votes, 39 of them Democratic. That’s about one-fifth of the House Democratic caucus.

The number was lower than Republicans and even some Democrats had predicted. (Reminder to political observers: Never bet against Nancy Pelosi.) The tally is also only five higher than the number of Democrats who voted for the Affordable Care Act in 2010, though the caucus was bigger back then. But the defections are a tangible signal of Democratic anxiety over plan cancellations, website problems, and the toxic blending of the two. Yes, Democrats are always nervous—it's second nature. But in this case the political fear is more palpable and it has a basis in reality. People are getting cancellation notices and few have easy access to the alternatives—which, in many and possibly most cases, will seem preferable to what they have now. That has created a loud, angry, and influential constituency. House Democrats are bound to pay attention, particularly when polls suggest they've completely lost the advantage they gained during the October government shutdown.

The Upton bill itself isn’t going to become law anytime soon. The Senate won’t take it up and, even if the Senate passed it, Obama would veto it. (Obama’s formal veto threat, issued Thursday, probably made it easier for some Democrats to vote for the bill, since they know it wouldn’t have actual policy implications.) But several Democratic senators are talking about their own legislative fixes. The most well-known of them is the one proposed by Mary Landrieu of Louisiana. Unlike the Upton bill, it would not allow insurers to keep selling substandard policies or avoiding high medical risks. But it would compel insurers to renew old policies, rather than leave renewals at the insurers’ discretion. That’s problematic for a whole separate set of reasons.