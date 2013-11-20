The New York Times Has Hired Nate Cohn

PRESS RELEASE

Nate Cohn is parting ways with The New Republic and moving to The New York Times, where he will join their newly created data and polling team led by David Leonhardt. Nate Cohn joined The New Republic in May 2012 after spending two years at Stimson Center as a research assistant.

Franklin Foer, editor of The New Republic, first met Cohn when he was blogging about politics in his spare time. “Nate Cohn is a star,” says Foer. “It's been fun watching him rise—from a junior analyst at a defense think tank to his current stature as a true maven—and a treat having him in the office. I'm sure he'll crush it at the Times."

At The New York Times, Cohn will focus on data-driven political analysis. “I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work with an exceptionally talented and fun staff at The New Republic,” says Cohn. “Frank and Chris are building something special, and it's sad that I won't be a part of it.”