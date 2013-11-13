Next year will be the 100th anniversary of The New Republic and an important time to celebrate this institution’s history and plan for its future. When I began at The New Republic, I shared the widespread worry that the web is the enemy of the style of writing and thinking that we practice. But one of the counterintuitive surprises of the web is that it actually rewards quality, thought-provoking writing. It rewards cat videos and coy listicles too, but these do not replace the desire for good journalism.

Over the course of the coming year, we plan to significantly grow our digital presence, improve the reading and sharing experience, and create a compelling native mobile app.

As we pursue these goals, we’ll continue to grow our operations. Our web and mobile development team will expand over the next few months with the addition of front-end engineers and application developers. Our editorial team will continue to experiment with new forms of web journalism, and we’ll add several people in Washington and New York who have experience and interest in building online traffic through substantive writing about politics and culture. And finally, we’ll bolster our advertising team with more digitally savvy salespeople and creative marketing managers.

There is no doubt this is a time of rapid and sometimes scary evolution for media companies that specialize in quality writing. But in the midst of so much change, we see opportunity to take the best of our heritage and combine it with a digital sensibility that recognizes that smart journalism is stronger when it is accessible and enjoyable.

Thank you for continuing to read and support us. If you are interested in joining our team, check out the descriptions for the positions we are currently hiring for. And bookmark this page (newrepublic.com/tags/home-news) to come back for ongoing updates on our work and progress.