David Leonhardt Explains How the NYT Will Replace Nate Silver

He added, “This form of journalism—using facts, using reality to try to tell a story in a series of realms—has won a battle of ideas.”

Below: The memo sent to staff

To the Staff,

The first batch of appointments for our new politics-and-policy venture offers a good preview of where we’re going with it. They are mix of Times journalists and new hires, all of whom share an ability to cut through the clutter and illuminate the essence of important subjects. I’m thrilled to be their colleague in this project.

Amanda Cox – one of the smartest, most creative journalists at The Times or anywhere else – will anchor the graphics coverage for our new venture. If you have been lucky enough to work with Amanda, you know how talented and collaborative she is. Amanda uses her “natural skepticism, combined with a background in statistics and a sharp wit,” to quote Steve Duenes, “to demonstrate that data can come to life in ways that readers hadn't pictured.” She has been a creative force behind some of The Times’s most successful and surprising graphics in recent years. Expect to see a lot more.

In addition to Amanda, the entire graphics department – the envy of every other publication in the country – will play a central role in this project. As Steve puts it: “The Times's Graphics department has been looking for a vehicle like this for some time, and there is immense visual and interactive potential here. We’re going to regularly draw on our strongest members to see if we can create a new notion of daily graphical excellence. We’re a pretty diverse bunch of cartographers, designers, researchers and developers, and we’re going to put our weight into this. It’s going to be fun.”

The project will also include close collaboration with The Times’s stellar polling group: Marjorie Connelly, Megan Thee-Brenan, Allison Kopicki and Dalia Sussman. They will continue to do what they already do so well: running our polls and working with reporters and editors to translate other polls. They’ll also share their smart thoughts with our readers even more often than they now do, frequently writing for the new site.

As for our new colleagues:

Michael Beschloss, the eminent historian and Twitter sensation, joins us as a contributing columnist. Michael has created one of the most enjoyable and hottest feeds on Twitter – @BeschlossDC – by surfacing photographs from the past with a connection to the present. For us, he will write a daily column, typically related to a photograph. To his excitement and to ours, he will not be limited to 140 characters on our site, and will provide daily analysis, writing about the historical back stories to the major news events we are watching every day. Michael’s work will bring an added layer of visual appeal to the site. He will also underscore an important theme in much of our work: the past is often a guide to the future. When I was talking to Jill about our recruitment of Michael, she said how much she learned from every conversation she has had with him. Now our readers will benefit from his knowledge and insight.

Nate Cohn joins us as a correspondent from The New Republic, where he has established himself as one of the sharpest minds on politics, polling and demographics, among other subjects. Nate’s work during the 2012 campaign and his work in the recent elections demonstrated why he has become a must-read for so many people. He can write in-depth pieces explaining the root forces behind our politics, and he can live tweet election returns better than anyone. Prior to joining The New Republic, he worked on foreign affairs at the Henry L. Stimson Center. I can’t wait to see what Nate and our graphics department do when they start working together.

Justin Wolfers, one of the most consistently thought-provoking economists working today, joins us as a contributing columnist. A professor at the University of Michigan (among many other things), Justin has written about everything from prediction markets to labor markets, from election polling to racial discrimination in professional basketball. He has even been profiled in The New York Times. He is a savvy user of social media whose tweets have become among the smartest coverage anywhere of economic indicators. Justin will write a range of pieces for us and help us develop graphics and interactives.

In addition to our core team, we’re excited to work closely with The Times’s supremely talented staff in economics, politics and so many other areas. Stay tuned for more announcements in coming weeks.

David