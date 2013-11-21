Alexander Payne Has Mastered the Midwest. Now He Must Move to the Big City.

Alexander Payne does not make mistakes, and that would seem to be his only serious handicap or restraint. But he has so many delicious virtues of taste, precision, and modesty. He has tragic instincts but will not succumb to melancholy. He is reluctant to let sex or violence overwhelm his work, especially in igniting combination. He not inclined to trust his heroes or villains; he has made a habit of wayward, awkward or unreliable characters. Give Payne an obvious movie star—like Jack Nicholson or George Clooney—and he looks for their lost ordinariness. He understands the disappointment in family connections, and the calm failure in life. After six films he has yet to visit our major, international cities for more than a glimpse. He prefers the provinces—Hawaii, Santa Ynez, Iowa, Nebraska—and proceeds as if it is our folly to have written those places off to attention deficit disorder. Not that he insists on them being vivid and neglected treasures. Neglect is Payne territory, a plainness that reminds us that he was himself born and raised in Omaha, and keeps going back to the dark fields of the republic.

Put that package together and really there is no one like him, and Payne is only in his early fifties. Not that he beats the drum for himself, in the way Tarantino (the same age, more or less) cannot work without proclaiming his naughty boy novelty. Payne is one of America’s quiet and persistent treasures, like maple syrup, the St. Louis Cardinals or the apparent tranquility of our deserts. So it’s no surprise that such an avowed homeland naturalist should now make a film called simply Nebraska.

In parched black and white, this is the story of how Woody Grant (Bruce Dern), a grump in Billings, Montana, receives a glib sweepstakes letter and elects to believe he has won $1 million. So he gets his son (Will Forte) to take him to Nebraska where the prize waits to be collected. The son knows the bonanza is flim-flam but he makes the trip, if only to attempt a kind of bond with his father. Short of their destination, Lincoln, they find the part of Nebraska where Woody lived once and where his major creditors are gathered and waiting.

That’s all it is. Paramount wanted the film in color, but Payne stuck out for black and white (for the first time) and won, perhaps because The Descendants (his previous film) was nominated for best director, best actor and best picture, won the Oscar for adapted screenplay, and grossed nearly nine times what it cost. And because he had no intention of making Nebraska pretty. None of which is exactly plain or normal. There was also talk of star actors playing Woody—the usual bunch— but somehow or other the project ended up with Payne’s first thought: Bruce Dern, 77 now, calmer than he used to be on film, but querulous, flighty, saner than he acts, yet unmistakably dangerous. Dern looked like a star in the making in the late ’60s and early ’70s: to see him and Nicholson as brothers in Bob Rafelson’s The King of Marvin Gardens (1972) is not just a treat; it’s a sign that the two pals were neck-and-neck as actors on the make. Well, Dern’s Woody won the acting prize at Cannes this year, an award that Nicholson had received in 1974 with The Last Detail. What kept you, Dernsy? Jack might ask.