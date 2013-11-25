Was the Obama Campaign Less Brilliant Than We Thought?

“Plouffe’s head was still firmly attached to his neck but he wanted Biden’s neck on a platter. WHAT THE FUCK? was his reaction when he took a look at the transcript. We were going to do this in the next two weeks. As a fucking surprise. How can this have happened?!” [Italics, ALL CAPS, punctuation are the authors’]

This reaction proceeds for several pages, and includes some strange analysis (discussed prior to Biden’s remarks), laid out by Halperin and Heilemann, that in coming out for gay marriage at all, “There was also a broader risk: that undecided voters across the board would say, Why in the world is Obama focusing on this when the economy is still so shaky?” If this analysis had any merit, which I don’t think it did, then skipping a big surprise announcement meant to grab huge media headlines, as Plouffe clearly wanted, was in fact a godsend. But the contradiction is never even mentioned. It’s just another FREAK OUT over something that didn’t end up costing Obama the election. (The authors make clear that Biden’s comment undoubtedly helped Obama with fundraisers, but it doesn’t seem to lead either the authors or Obama’s aides to question the importance of gaffes.)

The other good example of this mindset, well reported by the authors, occurred when Cory Booker defended private equity on "Meet the Press," undercutting Obama’s anti-Bain message. The response, predictably, was that Patrick Gaspard, Obama’s political director, went into a fit of rage, screaming “You don’t fucking get it!” at Booker. “You gotta fix this now!” “Obamaworld” is described as “apoplectic.” The whole section ends after Bill Clinton says something similar about private equity, enraging Team Obama again. After noting that Obama himself wasn’t pleased, the authors write, “But more troubling were the monthly employment numbers to him the next say by Gene Sperling.” And that’s about all we hear about unemployment.

I wasn’t sure if Heilemann and Halperin really did think the obvious truth: that these numbers were “more troubling” than a silly comment by Cory Booker. And I don’t blame them for not writing about economic statistics. But after the employment report, there is no reaction from Obama’s campaign. There is no screaming from David Plouffe that Republican austerity policies are slowing the economy down. There is no sense that any political capital that Obama could put into something (anything!) that could possibly affect the economy is important to the campaign, or at least as important as what Hilary Rosen might say on a given day. Maybe all this proves is that campaigns operate in somewhat of a bubble, but it is still compelling stuff.

Heilemann and Halperin had incredible access to the major players, which initially made me wonder why their account of the election’s decisive moments was so thin. It’s possible, however, that their sources have a somewhat similar analysis. If so, the book, which is otherwise pretty empty but nonetheless enormously enjoyable, does indeed tell us something.

P.S. I have been enjoying Peter Baker’s intelligent and informative new book on the Bush administration, the coverage of which has focused too much on the Bush-Cheney relationship, and too little on the interesting portrait of the 43rd president and assorted world leaders. So I was slightly surprised to see Baker’s piece in Politico Magazine explaining why the little details of personal interactions among major political figures actually matters. Baker is certainly right that it’s worth knowing the specifics of internal debates about warrantless wiretapping, or whether Cheney had permission (from Bush) to shoot down planes that had been hijacked on 9/11.