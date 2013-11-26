This Is What ‘Progress’ Looks Like in Pre-World Cup Brazil

The developing world has provided 90 percent of worldwide urban population growth recently, and in 2008 made human beings majority-urbanite for the first time in history. You could perhaps find no better emblem of this trend than Brazil. Well before plans to host the 2014 World Cup Finals and 2016 Summer Olympics got underway, Brazil (as I’ve previously noted) went from a country that, in 1940, had two non-urban dwellers for every urban one to a country that, as of 2010, has an 87 percent urban population. This was in no small part the product of government policies of moving masses of people to the cities and having them build their own neighborhoods. This created unprecedented wealth and prosperity overall—Brazil is now the world’s fifth-largest economy. It also gave rise to stark inequality and mass poverty, including the world-famous favelas, the unlicensed shanty towns on the outskirts of the cities.

Now that Brazil is getting set to host not one but two major international prestige sporting events, the urbanization is getting more intense, introducing more instability into an already chaotic socioeconomic system. Such development helped prompt this past summer’s protests, which were directed in part at the massive sums Brazil’s government is spending to build new soccer stadiums. Recently, Rio de Janeiro has been subjected to an epidemic of beach robberies seen as a response to the police’s stepped up gang raids in the run-up to the World Cup. The northeastern city of Salvador has experienced gigantic economic strides, a high-culture renaissance—and the highest homicide rate in Brazil.

And today, New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman takes stock of how Rio’s $4 billion port redevelopment plan is “modernizing” run-down neighborhoods, razing old warehouses, and demolishing homes, replacing them with commercial real estate, an arts center, and, of course, the Olympic Village. An accompanying photo essay (itself well worth your time) shows a newly built cable-car system flying through the air over a favela—a particularly obvious symbol of what is going on here.

“Rio’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, is saying all the right things about combating sprawl, beefing up mass transit, constructing new schools, and pacifying and integrating the favelas, where one in five city residents lives, with the rest of the city,” reports Kimmelman. “But as months of street protests illustrate, progressive ideals run up against age-old, intractable problems in this city where class difference and corruption are nearly as immovable as the mountains.”