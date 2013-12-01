From the end of the Depression through the war he shot through dozens of those pictures for the studio. He usually played stiffs, the voice of honesty, gratitude, and approved values, the type of "young man we're going to need if we're going to rise out of the current crisis, this Depression." "That guy's got the idea you can't get married unless you're on a budget," Chester Morris says in Brother Rat, jerking bis thumb back at Reagan. "Just a minute, junior," Reagan answers. "1 want to make a point. Don't even toy with any ideas of going out after dinner. Because we haven't got any money. Got that? No dough! Besides, I want to get back to the office and work!" What a guy.

He was a New Deal construction, a dependable comrade whose good sense and midwestern values would get him through anything, no more capable of dissoluteness or perversity than Joan Leslie or Rex the Wonder Horse. Things went awfully well for him; gee, he wrote articles in Photoplay on "Why I Like Acting" and talked to Louella Parsons. Sam Wood, a good director and later a HUAC friendly witness, put Reagan in King's Row in 1942. Nowhere else in the Reagan oeuvre can you find as good a piece of work, or a part as close to what he seems to be in real life. King's Row considers a small town making a transition from the 19th into the 20th century. Reagan plays Drake McHugh, a rich scamp whose fortune is stolen from the bank president, who is forced to go to work in the rail yards, who is struck by a train and has bis legs amputated unnecessarily by a psychotic town doctor as punishment for bis years of rakishness. Drake gets saved by the new science, psychoanalysis (his childhood best friend has gone to study in Vienna). The picture streams along without a due about its point, until it becomes clear that it's a paean to progress and a good life for the common man. When Reagan rides up, early on, in a boater and bowtie to say to Robert Cummings and Ann Sheridan, "Howdya like my new horse and buggy? I got my allowance yesterday!" he gives the picture a sure ease and comfort, as though he knows the territory. It's a rarity in a Reagan picture, this surefooted work. We enjoy this Drake McHugh, and Reagan gets us to like him more. He communicates a great deal in a warm, sensitive performance, and when, during his big scene after the amputation, he yells "Randy! Randy! Where's the rest of me?" it sticks. At the end of the picture he resolves, with Ann Sheridan, to build a new neighborhood, a good neighborhood, where kids can play and working people can live decently. He sits upright and grins, "For Pete's sake! Let's give a party! I feel swell!" There's happiness in his voice that's unself-conscious, that hardly surfaces as spontaneously anywhere else in his pictures, that moves the audience. The All-American boy endures vibrantly, past adversity.

After the war, Warner Brothers didn't know exactly what to do with him. King's Row had gotten him a seven-year million dollar contract, but the movies had changed. Film noir was creeping in, and so had sad heroes who walked around in the real world. Reagan wanted to make Westerns, but Jack Warner had other projects for him. He played veterinarians and professors, scientists and teachers. Not a boxer or a murderer in the bunch. Who'd want to see them? In a 1949 dog called Nigh Unto Night, from a Philip Wylie novel, he played an epileptic but he looked catatonic. His mouth kept tightening as though he'd been on an all-lemon diet. He seemed to grow lonelier and lonelier in his pictures, and more distant from the places where good movies were being made.

In 1951 he co-starred with Bonzo in Bedtime for Bonzo. Whatever you've heard about Bedtime for Bonzo, it's true: Reagan nurses the chimpanzee, sleeps with the chimpanzee, stands on his head with the chimpanzee. "Believe me," he told Michael Kramer of New York magazine recently, "you must have credibility … now you take my role in Bedtime for Bonzo." This is a quotation you don't want to finish without taking a moment to wonder what comes next. All right. "I was a scientist who raised a chimp as a child in my home. It was a huge money-maker, terrific. People could believe in it. But then the studio decided to make a sequel called Bonzo Goes to College. I refused to play in it. It bombed. Who could believe a chimp could go to college and play on the college team? It lacked credibility." There was guileless Ron, taking the night he put a lampshade over his head and turning it into a medal of honor—Bonzo had credibility.

His conservatism grew as his acting career faded. As Screen Actors Guild president, Reagan began to associate more and more with the businessmen who ran Hollywood, attending meetings with studio heads like Louis B. Mayer and Jack Warner. By the mid-1950s he was speaking for General Electric. He went on to host for Borax. If his acting career had gone on, he'd be playing doctors on television now and doing Nytol ads. He'd probably be on Health Center. U.S.A., in a white coat and stethoscope, saying, "Mrs. Heatterson, Willie's what we call 'dyslexic' We have here a battery of tests I'd like him to take ..." He would be raising money for California legislature candidates and speaking to state conventions until even people with good memories like middle-aged encyclopedias and TV quiz show contestants couldn't exactly remember who he was.

Even these days his previous life is hardly known. A few months ago, I spent a long time watching Reagan for a glossy magazine. The editor allowed me to rent some of his pictures, and while he was out of town I showed them in his somewhat cavernous office. A few of us would sit there in the dark among the film cans and the power of the movies would take over until we forgot we were waiting for Reagan. Then at some point this young man walked across the lit wall carrying a high head of shining hair, great shoulders, and the integrity of a boys' choir. He spoke his words and we flipped the projector switch and watched him grab the girl in the movie backward and forward maybe a dozen times. He told her the only thing in the world that mattered to him was for her to marry him. She smiled and kissed him. There in the dark he got the girl. His life, he told her, was complete. She seemed like a nice person. Too bad the movie ended before a hero could climb in through the window to save her.

Peter W. Kaplan is a New York writer.