At the outset, it’s the word “Inside” that troubles me. I don’t think of Joel and Ethan Coen delivering “inside” jobs or emotional profundity. I’m not even sure the movies have a natural aptitude for those things. This may sound obvious, but cameras photograph exteriors, appearances, the look on a face. Sometimes the situation, the face, and the talk are good enough for us to gain a strong idea of what the person is thinking and feeling. So Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) in Fargo is tight-lipped, dogged, and full of a placid moral hostility to a lot of what she sees, without ever feeling the need to spell that out or save the world. Being a policewoman has determined her life and left scant room for debate. We get inside Marge only to find her content to be neutral, conservative, and settled. Her inside is a second layer of warm clothing, and an implicit, unamazed wryness that has learned you never know how strange and horrible people will be. Don’t waste time brooding on it. There is an inside to Marge, the pregnant wife who likes to cuddle up with her husband; but she’s not the most interesting person in the world. And yet the Coens make her interesting in contrast with so many grubby monsters.

The Coen brothers discover interest in life when people are together, when the surfaces flash and resound with friction or fun. If we had to listen to the Dude, Walter, or Donny alone for a couple of hours, The Big Lebowski could be a bore—but together they are a triple act hardly aware of their own magic. The Coens are themselves a group, and who knows how far their steady company deters them from an introspection that might unnerve them? But they do seem to prefer pictures about groups of people (friends and enemies) who run the talk of rivalry, mockery, and wisecracking. They make movies about the sort of types we expect to see in movies. It seems a sensible way to work, and it accounts for the rather gruff modesty of what they do.

But there remains the question of whether or not you want to be inside Llewyn David, or Inside Llewyn Davis, which is the title of their latest film. He is an itinerant folksinger from the early 1960s and Greenwich Village. I suppose he wants to be a success, but I don’t believe he has ever thought to work out what that means. As played by Oscar Isaac, he sings a lot of songs and seldom goes anywhere without his guitar, but the Coens don’t really believe that he is going to make it, or that he deserves to make it: he doesn’t seem to possess the inner life that an artist has to bring to the surface. The inspiration of artists is not an easy subject for movies, but there are a few that make clear the consuming desperation of some artists to express themselves—Kirk Douglas as van Gogh in Lust for Life; Tom Hulce as Mozart in Amadeus; and even Nicole Kidman’s Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

There are other films where the intensity of being inside someone is delivered: in so many Robert Bresson films—like Diary of a Country Priest, A Man Escaped, and Pickpocket—we inhabit the spiritual suspense of the central characters. In Citizen Kane, the location of the film often seems to be inside the mind of Kane and a complicated portrait emerges not just of what this great man did in his life, but of how he reacted to the failure. Psycho truly takes us inside the house that is the troubled mind of Norman Bates, and that’s what turns Norman from being a mere monster to a fascinating, lost soul.