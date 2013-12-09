In Sunday’s paper, The New York Times reported on a rising phenomenon: Powerful female financial executives who are abetted by husbands willing to “stay at home” and be the primary caretakers of the couples’ children. “These bankers make up a small but rapidly expanding group, benefiting from what they call a direct link between their ability to achieve and their husbands’ willingness to handle domestic duties,” report Jodi Kantor and Jessica Silver-Greenberg. “The number of women in finance with stay-at-home spouses has climbed nearly tenfold since 1980, according to an analysis of census data, and some of the most successful women in the field are among them.”

It’s a reversal, in other words, of the stereotypical Wall Street—and, for that matter, American—marriage. And because more fathers are becoming primary caretakers and more women are becoming primary breadwinners, these dads could be read as canaries in the suburban coal mine. But ultimately, the roads these families live on are the exact opposite of revolutionary: The parents’ roles are reversed, but the structure is unchanged.

In the world the article depicts, gender roles remain entrenched, with the greater psychic toll exacted upon the men, who are shut out of many woman-dominated leisure and communal childrearing activities, and who experience what can only be termed self-esteem issues as they walk around knowing their wives support them and indeed make a helluva lot more than they ever could. “Other fathers in similar situations say they often tell white lies: They are retired, they are consultants, they work at home,” the reporters note.

Clinging to increasingly outdated gender stereotypes, as these men do, is bad for all the obvious reasons. But decrying these men’s inability to get beyond them doesn’t seem that productive, and not only because the women in the article share them (“I wish I had a wife,” one of the women complains). These stereotypes, no less than the economic fundamentals that are upending them, are facts on the ground, probably changeable only over a generation or more (and, of course, only after the good guys win the Daddy Wars). It also isn’t that productive because these men do not represent broader trends. Indeed, they barely represent anything. The article itself describes this new reality as “Wall Street-specific,” and even on Wall Street, according to the reporters, fewer than two percent of married women have stay-at-home spouses.