This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. That tragedy revived the gun control debate, which, as a study released Monday by the Sunlight Foundation shows, led to a massive uptick in federal lobbying—a boon for K Streeters on both sides of the debate.

Both gun-control and gun-rights activists increased political spending in the weeks and months following the Sandy Hook shooting, according to Sunlight. Gun-control groups spent five times more this year than the previous year—approximately $1.6 million versus $240,000, largely thanks New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s non-profit Mayors Against Illegal Guns. It represents the largest outlay by gun-control advocates since 2004, the year of the failed push to renew the federal assault weapons ban.

Yet gun-control groups' spending still pales in comparison to gun-rights groups, which spent nearly seven times as much as their counterparts—about $12.2 million. That figure includes spending by the grassroots National Association for Gun Rights, which claims to be the fastest-growing gun rights group in America but whose numbers, Sunlight says, are "likely inflated because of the way in which that group counts lobbying expenses." Even without NAGR's expenditures, groups such as the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America spent a combined $6.2 million—four times more than the gun-control advocates.

This chart helps explain why gun-control legislation failed in the Senate, and why Congress’ motivation to tackle the issue again is tepid, at best.