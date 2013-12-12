December 14, 2012

Twenty children and six educators are shot dead in a matter of minutes by Adam Lanza, a 20-year-old wielding a Bushmaster .223, an AR-15 military-style semi-automatic rifle.

December 16, 2012

In Newtown, President Obama gives an emotional speech promising action. “We can't tolerate this anymore. We are not doing enough and we will have to change.”

December 21, 2012

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre gives a rambling press conference calling for armed guards at schools. “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

December, 2012

Gun sales surge in anticipation of new restrictions, causing shortages of rifles like the one used at Sandy Hook. “I’ve never seen shelves so bare,” says one gun-rights defender.