American Hustle is like a Scorsese gangster film in the hands of Preston Sturges—and that’s a promising premise. Scorsese’s reiteration of the same characters, situations, and dialogue has been funnier than he’s ever grasped. Now, David O. Russell has used it as a forum for antic play, where half-wise guys lay exotic talk on each other. This means that when people in the movie are slammed in the head by 1978 vintage telephones (an acknowledged deadly weapon) there’s a speck or two of blood and a scar, but the flourish remains a gesture of pique and frustration rather than the blatant desire to splash us with pulp.

“Some of this really happened,” says an opening title, but no one sees any reason to be scrupulous. The film is loosely based on the ABSCAM scandal of the late ’70s and early ’80s in which … well, that’s a good point. What was it about? A number of elected officials went to jail for taking money, and later there was soul-searching as to whether the FBI’s sting operation hadn’t been as malicious as anything the perps had done. So this is 129 minutes of confidence tricks, cover-ups, and scamming, if you want to look at it that way, or it’s a very entertaining after-hours jam session for actors. There was a script by Eric Warren Singer, written some years ago, but never filmed—perhaps because the story was impossible to follow. Then Russell came along, did a new job on the script and initially came up with the title “American Bullshit,” which is superior and more honest but which probably alarmed the marketing department at Sony.

129 is 29 minutes too long, and the praise that is being heaped on the film may itself require FBI investigation—the film was voted best picture and best script by the New York Film Critics, and they awarded supporting actress to Jennifer Lawrence, who does a competent job but is outclassed in all respects by Amy Adams. Still, if one thinks back to the Scorsese model, it’s a pleasant change to see two significant female performances mixed in with the boys.

Adams plays someone called Sydney Prosser, who also happily masquerades as an English aristocrat. (Is this from Sturges’ The Lady Eve?) A shared taste for Duke Ellington has drawn her to Irving Rosenfeld, a con man in a class of his own, and a delicious opportunity for Christian Bale who is discovered with a drooping belly and a hair job that takes several minutes to assemble. But once he has his ’78 styling in place it is mussed by Richie DiMasso (Bradley Cooper), a supposed FBI man who enlists them both in his scam operation and then seduces Sydney for a while. Who is Jennifer Lawrence? She is Irving’s wife, or so it says in the synopsis. If the story isn’t exactly clear from my account, don’t expect the film to solve the problem.