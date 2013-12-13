Now, the White House wants to follow up the Massad selection with Bowen. Her law firm, Latham & Watkins, has represented global financial institutions like Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch in past cases, and advises a wide range of corporations in litigation as well as securities transactions. Bowen, who as an African-American woman would be the only face of diversity on a panel currently made up of all white men, also serves as the Acting Chair of the Board of Directors for the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPIC), which seeks to restore funds for investors when collapsing financial firms hold their assets. SIPIC was active in the effort to rescue funds for investors in MFGlobal, the failed derivatives broker.

With the SIPIC experience, Bowen’s supporters can make a bank-shot case for her experience in derivatives. But her record on those issues is noticeably thin. “It’s like judicial nominations now,” said Jeff Connaughton, former Senate aide and author ofThe Payoff: Why Wall Street Always Wins. “She has a great resume but no track record to stir up specific complaints.”

There is recent precedent for nominees to the CFTC without major qualifications, and it didn’t work out well for reformers. Mark Wetjen, the only holdover Democrat on the commission, was a staffer for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid similarly lacking in significant financial expertise when he was nominated to serve as commissioner in 2011. Since that time, Wetjen has proven an asset to Wall Street on the commission, time and again working to weaken or delay rules in ways favorable to the banks. For example, he forced changes to rules to make all bids in derivatives trades public before the transaction, as well as rules governing CFTC authority on overseas trades. Given the complexity of the issues involved, reform groups worry that a CFTC with Democrats Massad, Bowen, and Wetjen—two Wall Street securities lawyers and an ex-Hill staffer with a pro-industry record—will allow lobbyists to run roughshod over the commission, without an informed in-house advocate to push back. “When a derivatives dealer comes in with a complicated argument, there will be nobody to call B.S.,” said one source.

This comes at a time when the CFTC is under enormous pressure, empowered with multiple new authorities under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The commission wrote over 60 rules on derivatives trading as part of Dodd-Frank, and was one of the five agencies that this week passed the Volcker rule, designed to prevent commercial banks from making risky trades for their own profit. Now, they must enforce all these rules, requiring them to sift through a mountain of swap trading data to analyze trends and search for non-compliance and systemic risk.

As I reported last month, the CFTC is woefully underfunded to complete these tasks, and the addition of Volcker rule responsibilities makes this worse. The agency does not have enough personnel to conduct exams and has already delayed investigations and enforcement activities. Republican Commissioner Scott O’Malia has consistently claimed that the data stream has overwhelmed the agency’s computer systems, and that the information being gathered isn’t usable. In a perfect world, with reform-minded commissioners riding herd, the commission may not be up to the task, to say nothing of the administration’s proposed team. And regulatory enforcement is the entire ballgame for whether Dodd-Frank will have any effect at all in making the financial system safer.