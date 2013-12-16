Religious liberty took a hit

Many conservatives have conceded that the country is moving inexorably toward equal marriage rights for gay couples. But the right has failed to capitalize on a piece of the debate that's a winning issue for them: the infringement of religious liberty. In Colorado, a judge ordered a baker to serve gay customers, or face fines, after the baker refused on religious grounds to sell a wedding cake to a gay couple. In New Mexico, two photographers are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court after the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that their refusal to work a gay wedding was discriminatory under state law. Hobby Lobby, the arts-and-crafts chain, continues to fight provisions of Obamacare that require some companies' insurance plans to cover birth control without a co-pay, which the Green family says violates their Christian beliefs; the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.

But most folks outside of evangelical and Catholic circles have never heard these stories. When the government forces people to do things against their will, it typically doesn’t play out well in the public. Republicans would be wise to take up the cause of religious liberty and finally use the tolerance argument in their favor.

Abortion battle is too small-ball

For weeks, the Kermit Gosnell trial horrified the country with its lurid details of child murder. For once, it wasn’t just conservatives questioning whether late-term abortion should be legal. Initially, it seemed Republicans were ready to make a case for more restrictions on abortion—Iowa passed a law banning "telemedicine abortion" and Texas passed one that's certain to close a number of clinics. The House of Representatives passed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, but it died in the Senate. Beyond that, not much has happened. One poll found that, for the first time in recent history, the majority of people believe abortion should be illegal. Republicans are going to get attacked by Democrats on this issue regardless of what they do, so they should make the case to the American people that more regulation of clinics and less abortions is a good thing. While the state-based approach has had success, Republicans on the federal level have quieted down since the failure of above bill. They should be pushing for making abortion illegal at the point of fetal viability.

The government was shut down

Ah, Ted Cruz. He brought us the government shutdown and a faux-filibuster that only served to distract the media from Obamacare's disastrous rollout. At a time when Democrats should have been reeling from a PR disaster—as the party is now—Republicans instead were taking all of the blame for the shutdown, which also happened to be a massive waste of taxpayer dollars. No more, please.

Republicans spent the majority of 2013 making clear to Americans what they stand against. That worked well with Obamacare, but less so with the budget and debt ceiling. Now's the time to start talking about what the GOP stands for. Next year won’t be as kind to them if they don’t.