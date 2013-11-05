This Texas Law Could Be the Supreme Court's Next Big Abortion Case

Amiri pointed out that although the Supreme Court, and in particular the swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy, has upheld limitations on the types of abortion available as well as hurdles that make the procedure more time-consuming and expensive, it has never been faced with a law that so obviously puts legal abortion out of reach for many women. That said, the Supreme Court has not decided a case in favor of abortion rights since Stenberg v. Carhart upheld the legality of a particular late-term abortion method in 2000—and it reversed that decision in Gonzalez v. Carhart and Gonzalez v. Planned Parenthood Federation of America in 2007, when the composition of justices was for more similar to what it is now.

Even if the losing party does decide to appeal the Texas case after the Fifth Circuit decision next year, the Supreme Court only hears about one percent of the cases put before it. But it’s looking increasingly likely that the court will eventually weigh in on whether abortion providers can be required to have admitting privileges—a rule that has proved highly effective at shutting down clinics, since hospitals in conservative states often won’t agree to that relationship. The Texas case is one of five that are currently wending their way through the court system, and so far, the Fifth Circuit is the only body that has looked favorably on the measure; the others have all been blocked by injunctions. If the Fifth Circuit sides with the state of Texas, it could set up a split with another circuit if the other cases—none of which has climbed higher than district court yet—label the same type of law unconstitutional in other parts of the country. The Supreme Court often accepts cases to decide, or even prevent, these instances of warring precedents. (A Fifth Circuit decision could also have major implications since another admitting privileges case falls in its territory, in Mississippi, where the law would shut down the state’s last clinic.)

Admitting privileges are only one genre of abortion restriction among many that the court could eventually decide to arbitrate. Another candidate for the court's attention, and perhaps for an eventual circuit split, is the 20-week ban, which blocks abortion several weeks before viability—the cutoff established by Roe v. Wade—using pseudoscientific arguments about fetuses’ ability to feel pain. MSNBC’s Irin Carmon has written about how these “fetal pain” laws, of which there are currently three at issue in lower courts, “are meant to offer as many routes as possible for the Justices to change their minds—or really, just one Justice, Anthony Kennedy.” Some abortion advocates think Kennedy would not uphold a law that so blatantly tampers with Roe, but others fear the 20-week bans’ veneer of moderation could appear to Kennedy like another opportunity to split the proverbial difference. In their effort to beat back 20-week bans, abortion rights advocates have been particularly careful to pick the right cases; The New Republic wrote last winter about an Idaho case that national groups rebuffed because they were concerned about the grisly details.

In the Texas case, in the best possible scenario, the Supreme Court could clarify what constitutes an “undue burden” for women seeking abortions. This is the standard the court set up in its 1992 decision Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey to measure whether state restrictions were constitutional, and since then anti-abortion lawmakers have stretched it farther with every passing year. Not only has the “undue burden” test allowed for admitting privileges legislation, it has failed to prevent mandatory ultrasounds, 24-hour waiting periods, and ruinously costly requirements that clinics be built like facilities where complex surgeries are performed. The time is ripe for a reevaluation of what it means for a law to be “burdensome”—if it shuts down one-third of a state’s clinics, does that count?—and what could make that burden “undue”—if a law’s authors say its sole purpose is to end abortion, as lawmakers have in Texas, how is the burden to women legally justified?

“But is that something that should be addressed right now?” Elizabeth Nash, a policy expert at the Guttmacher Institute, asked me when I posed this optimistic scenario Monday. “We have a more conservative court. It’s very tricky.”