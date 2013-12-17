The community of politically attuned Jewish people on the Internet—I like to call us the shtetlsphere—was roiled last night by reports coming out of 92nd Street Y (it’s like our Madison Square Garden). John Podhoretz, editor of the Jewish conservative monthly Commentary, walked off the stage during a discussion about Israel in the face of a hostile crowd and after accusing moderator Jane Eisner, editor of the weekly Jewish newspaper The Forward, of raising her hands to him. In many respects, the incident seems to have been, as Podhoretz termed it, “the least significant tempest-in-a-teapot in the history of world Jewry.” But it revealed some interesting tendencies about the way conservative American Jews discuss Israel and Jewishness.

There are conflicting accounts of what exactly went down (Eisner’s; Podhoretz's; Haaretz's). Here is a rough approximation (I wasn’t there, and 92Y hasn’t made video available). The biggest disagreements of the night were between Podhoretz and Jeremy Ben-Ami, the head of the liberal Zionist group J Street, whom I interviewed several months ago. Subjects included the Swarthmore College Hillel’s decision to buck national Hillel rules and declare itself “open” to all Israel viewpoints, including anti-Zionist ones, and the recent Pew Research survey that showed increased assimilation, including intermarriage, among American Jews.

The climax came when an audience member asked about the American Studies Association’s recent decision to boycott Israel. Ben-Ami, whose group opposes the movement known as Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, condemned the boycott, and then also condemned “Israeli government policies that, in his view, make it difficult for some Americans to believe Israel really does want peace with the Palestinians” (Eisner’s words). Podhoretz took Ben-Ami to task, accusing him of, in Eisner’s paraphrase, “blaming the victim.” The crowd booed. Podhoretz “encouraged them” (says Eisner) and/or sarcastically suggested they hiss as well (says Podhoretz—this sounds more plausible to me). Podhoretz then wagged his finger at Ben-Ami “in a manner threatening and condescending,” according to Eisner, a characterization Podhoretz deemed ludicrous while admitting that “some wagging took place.” Next, Eisner put up her hands to Podhoretz—according to Eisner, in an effort to calm him; according to Podhoretz, in an effort to “shush” him. Podhoretz said, “Don’t put your hand up to me like that,” and walked off the stage and left (according to Haaretz). The panel continued a little longer. “Maybe,” Eisner concluded, “it was just about one rude, angry man.”

So, okay. Tempers flared. Podhoretz admitted as much, insisting he had had a “bad night” after a “long day.” (It’s worth noting, as someone who has been on the other end of Twitter spats with him, that this is Podhoretz’ feuding M.O.: Slowly build into a climactic rage, and then, hours or a day later, apologize or at least walk it back.) It strains credulity, as Eisner suggests, that Podhoretz would feel physically threatened by her: “I am physically much, much smaller,” she noted. Of course, that suggests that his account—that he felt not threatened, but silenced—is the one we should believe.