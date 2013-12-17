He did rally. A couple of hours later, our paths crossed again at the party where he was at the heart of a circle of storytelling, the cracked voice still singing. It was possible to guess that a few more glasses of wine had assisted him. There was no hint that he was drunk. Still, I did say something about what his doctor had advised. “My dear chap,” he said, in the friendliest manner. “I have many doctors.”

Peter O’Toole had survived. In his time, he had been the drinking companion of notable hell-raisers—Robert Shaw, Richard Harris, Richard Burton. They had all seemed more robust than O’Toole and they had all died younger. There was an unaccountable mixture of frailty and vitality in him that was as odd as his background. Probably born in Connemara (there had been questions), he had been raised in Yorkshire as the son of a bookmaker. So he roamed the race courses, and somehow acquired that languid, razor-edged voice. He had a training at the Bristol Old Vic in the 1950s that was talked about in the theatre world. In a few years of repertory, he did over fifty parts for very little (they included Hamlet, Vanya, Jimmy Porter in Look Back in Anger, Waiting for Godot, and the Dame in the theatre’s annual pantomime). Some moments he seemed the subtlest of actors, at others he was part of a barnstorming tradition personified by the much larger than life Donald Wolfit. He had been to RADA for a couple of years but he was not part of the London inner circle.

But he was beautiful, entirely assured and defiant. He looked nothing like T.E. Lawrence, but neither had Marlon Brando or Albert Finney, the two actors he outstripped in the contest for that part. He became world famous in a moment and then he did a run of poor films that were either ill-advised or tempting fate. When Laurence Olivier brought the National Theatre to London at last from its country home, Chichester, he was determined to do Hamlet as the first production. He cast O’Toole, and the actor willfully ignored most of the rehearsals on the first night. The result was bad, and the word was out that O’Toole was unmanageable. The drink was just the oil that made that engine run.

He had his grim reward. Like a character in a fairy story, eight times he was called up for Oscar, and eight times he was denied: for Lawrence of Arabia; for Becket (playing opposite Richard Burton); for The Lion in Winter (starring with Katharine Hepburn); for Goodbye Mr Chips; for The Ruling Class; for the dangerous but intoxicating movie director, Eli Cross, in The Stunt Man; as a kind of Errol Flynn figure in the very funny My Favorite Year; and as the dying actor in Venus. That last one was 2007, by which time he had been granted an honorary Oscar in 2003—though there were reports that he nearly refused it because he saw it as an act of charity.

He was often a risky proposition on stage. I saw him play Jack Tanner in Man and Superman in London in the early ’80s, walking so close to the edge of the stage and seeming to totter so that members of the audience were reaching up ready to catch him. That was shortly after he had done a Macbeth that had the worst reviews in living memory and which were so bad that every performance was sold out. But his swansong was still to come.