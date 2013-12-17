As if Detroit hadn’t endured enough pain last night with Justin Tucker’s outrageous last-minute 61-yard field goal kick to give the Baltimore Ravens the win on "Monday Night Football," today comes more evidence that the city is getting taken to the cleaners in its bankruptcy proceedings. The Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Dolan and Emily Glazer reported today that the city has already paid more than $28 million in legal and consulting fees related to the bankruptcy process—and that its emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, has said that could rise to as much as $100 million. By another metric, as the Detroit Free Press’ Stephen Henderson noted in September, the city had, as of that date, already approved $62 million in contracts related to the proceedings.

Everyone in a suit, it seems, is getting in on the act. But they assure us that they’re going easy on the city and not charging nearly as much as they would if they were conducting business as usual. You half expect them to claim a charitable deduction for deigning to come to town.

There are the lawyers, reports the Journal:

In recent months, Jones Day, the city's law firm in the case and Mr. Orr's former employer, has billed the most: $10.6 million for five months of work, including a $3.8 million bill for October alone, records show. The city also paid the firm $3.7 million for work completed before the city's bankruptcy filing, according to city documents. "We have written down a bunch of time worth millions of dollars," said David Heiman, one of Jones Day's lead attorneys on the case.

And the boutique investment bankers: