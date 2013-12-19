Pacing faster and faster, jabbing a finger for emphasis, he talked up his Newark roots and avowed that he hailed from a “neo-Marxist tradition.” He wanted the skeptics to know that his image of being a cosmopolitan trend-spotter unconcerned with the working poor was off base. “I didn’t build my theory of the creative class by studying latte bars,” he said. “I knew nothing about that. ... What did I study when I moved to Carnegie Mellon? Factories.”

It was the most public self-refutation yet for Florida. His first response to the Great Recession was to retrench around the theories that made him famous. He declared that the financial crisis had left much of the Rust Belt beyond hope, that the bailout of the auto industry was a mistake, and that we should focus on building up creative-class hubs like Silicon Valley and the Beltway instead. “We need to be clear that ultimately, we can’t stop the decline of some places, and that we would be foolish to try,” he wrote in 2009.

Not least because Florida had given $40,000 speeches and $250,000 Creative Class Group consulting reports to some of the same towns he was deeming past repair, the pushback was intense. And he has been strategically adjusting his message ever since. “I can take the critiques from the right, but those from the left hurt,” he told me in an e-mail. “It was almost as if I was having an out-of-body experience, and was seeing some other person named Richard Florida” under attack.

Writing in January on The Atlantic Cities site he co-founded, he tossed off a line that undercut the whole premise that the creative class was the key to a fully thriving metropolis. “On close inspection, talent clustering provides little in the way of trickle-down benefits” for low-income workers, he wrote; meanwhile, the chasm between creative-class bastions and other cities is “not just a vicious cycle but an unsustainable one—economically, politically and morally.” He now laments “uber-gentrified” New York and Washington in Urban Land magazine, worries about “disconnected youth” in Washington Monthly, and, in The Huffington Post, calls for a “new social compact” that invests more in cities’ “human capital” than in programs that attract affluent outsiders. And Florida is now one of the leading boosters for the comeback of Detroit.

Yet he has stopped short of apologizing for his theories. He downplays his turnabout, casting it as a matter of degree and interpretation. “Have my ideas evolved, have I grown up and become more sober? ... The short answer is yes,” he wrote me. “Do I regret some of the simple ways my ideas have been implemented and framed? ... Yes.” He insisted that he has been fretting about inequality from the start, if perhaps failing to “anticipate how powerful the clustering force” would prove; a chapter on the subject, he says, was left out of his first book. He also said he never meant the economic power he attributed to the creative class to be “normative,” never mind the consulting group founded in its name or the “creativity index” he created to rank winners and losers among cities. So little does Florida take into account the disjunction between what he was saying then and now that it’s almost as if the original theory had been propagated by someone else entirely. “Remorse is not a word I would use with Richard, ever,” says a friend and former Carnegie Mellon colleague, Luis Rico-Gutierrez.