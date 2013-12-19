You scoured countless outfits on eBay before finding the perfect 1975 geometric DVF wrap dress. You logged on every hour for days, sneaking away from meetings and meals to check that ragzthingz04 hasn’t outbid you. The package finally arrives, and you open it apprehensively: Even though emily685 has 98 percent positive feedback, you can never be sure. You breathe a sigh of relief when you open the package and see that you haven’t been scammed.

And then, instead of running to the mirror to try it on, you log onto eBay and leave a comment for emily685, letting her and all her future customers know that the dress really is in excellent condition. Why? You’re almost certainly never going to interact with her again, either online or off. You already have the dress; you have nothing to gain. Is this an instance of altruism?

Social scientists have been grappling with the question of what motivates instances of online altruism ever since the Internet’s early days, when do-good websites like Feed Your World and The Hunger Site started cropping up alongside gossip sites and trolls. A new study, published in the December issue of the journal American Sociological Review, argues that altruism plays a major role in eBay users’ decision to leave public feedback for other traders after a sale. Sociologists from Oxford, ETH Zurich, and the University of Bern analyzed hundreds of thousands of eBay sales of cell phones and DVDs over a thirteen-month period from 2004 to 2005 and found that a surprisingly high number of users publicly review the interaction: “Sixty percent of transactions in the mobile phone market and 80 percent in the DVD market were rated by both sellers and buyers,” wrote the authors, “and only a small fraction of transactions had no rating at all.”





It’s highly unlikely that the commenters themselves receive any direct benefit from providing feedback; the authors estimated that only about five percent of users would ever interact again after a sale. Their feedback does benefit the community at large, though, improving the chances that other users will do business with honest traders. “A selfish person would not bother to spend their time giving this sort of feedback,” said Dr. Wojtek Przepiorka, one of the study’s authors. “After all, what is in it for them as an individual?”