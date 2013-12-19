A&E suspended Robertson on Wednesday, which means it's time for conservatives to boycott A&E or vengefully only watch "Duck Dynasty" reruns. If this sounds familiar, it's because it comes from the same playbook as last year's right-wing imperative to binge-eat fried sandwiches for 24 hours to spite liberals and homosexuals somehow.

All of which is funny, for various reasons. You could find the usual suspects erupting over Twitter and Facebook late last night. Today the story tops Matt Drudge's glower aggregator, and Bobby Jindal has already gone on record equating dehumanizing homosexuals with Miley Cyrus' tacky MTV Video Music Awards ass-seizure.

We've also seen the rare false true equivalency. You could pick tweets from any of the surprisingly employed message-board trolls featured on the aptly named Twitchy, but in a pinch let's take Dana Loesch:

So @AETV caves to groups that excused Alec Baldwin for "toxic little queen" (and other actual slurs) slams Robertson for Scripture? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 19, 2013

Loesch quotes, as evidence of a free pass, Alec Baldwin's indisputably repellent and stupid characterization of a reporter as a "toxic little queen," but omits mention of when he allegedly called a paparazzo a "cocksucking fag," a comment for which he was terminated by MSNBC. The queen comment came when Baldwin was unemployed and when the negative publicity of it could expand and then dissipate unrelated to any programming bottom line; had Robertson made his comments when he was not a representative of a network, likely no one would have cared, but, rightly or wrongly, the public now perceives him as a voice related to one. The strangest thing here is that it would have taken Loesch less effort to claim that Baldwin and Robertson were equivalent—both cable stars saying something marginalizing gays and paying a price—than it did to go further back in the timeline and cry injustice.

Nor could this incident pass without an exasperating misunderstanding of the First Amendment. If you feel like gorging at a smorgasbord of intellectual despair, help yourself to the comments on Sarah Palin's Facebook post about Robertson's suspension. Palin writes, "Free speech is an endangered species. Those 'intolerants' hatin' and taking on the 'Duck Dynasty' patriarch for voicing his personal opinion are taking on all of us." It's not just Palin who gets free speech wrong but hundreds of the thousands of responders. One commenter wasted no time being victimized: "Christians don't have any freedoms or free speech." Another had no trouble reading a theological message into A&E's conduct (everything sic'd): "So now the bible is wrong. Phil only spoke what the bible said. You're ruining the country with your that offends me and u can't say that bullshit get over it. It's called freedom of religion freedom of speech. Drop A and E guys show them who is boss."