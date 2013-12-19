Everybody worries about Obamacare leading to the dreaded insurance “death spiral.” It would work like this: Large numbers of young, predominantly healthy people decide insurance isn’t worth the price. Insurers, left with a pool of predominantly older and sicker people who run up big medical bills, raise coverage significantly next year. Those higher prices scare away even more people in good health. The cycle repeats itself until premiums become exorbitant and only the sickest people are willing to pay them—basically, the scariest environment imaginable, at least in the world of actuarial science.

The fear has a historical basis. Death spirals, or something similar to them, happened in New Jersey and a few other states that tried reforming health insurance during the 1990s. But two new briefings offer good reason to believe Obamacare is a lot less prone to this problem—even if, as some critics have been pointing out, young people don’t sign up in numbers proportionate to their share of the population.

One of the briefings comes from three researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation: Gary Claxton, Larry Levitt, and Anthony Damico. Based on available data, they note, about 40 percent of the people eligible to get insurance on the new exchanges are between the ages of 18 and 34. Using a simulation model, they projected how premiums would change if younger people signed up at lower rates. If those young people end up as just 25 percent of the market, rather than the 40 percent they represent in the population, then insurers would indeed raise rates. But, according to the Kaiser report, the increase would be relatively modest. As they explain:

Insurers typically set their premiums to achieve a 3-4% profit margin, so a shortfall due to skewed enrollment by age could reduce the profit margin of insurers substantially in 2014. But, even in the worst case, insurers would still be expected to earn profits, and would then likely raise premiums in 2015 to make up the shortfall. However, a one to two percent premium increase would be well below the level that would trigger a “death spiral,” which would occur if insurers needed to increase premiums substantially, in turn further discouraging young and healthy people from enrolling.

And that’s probably a worst-case scenario. In October and November, California, which has a fully functioning exchange, reported that 25 percent of people signing up were in the 18-to-34 age group. But the pattern has been for older, sicker people to sign up first, because they are the ones who are most determined to get coverage. The younger, healthier people sign up later—sometimes, at the very last minute, as they realize they will face financial penalties (i.e., the individual mandate) for carrying no coverage. Most likely, the participation of young people will increase in the next few months.