Saving Mr Banks is a merciless film. It hits you with every sentimental low blow it can think of. Then it pounds you again. And when you’re down, it jumps on you. It makes shameless use of Emma Thompson weeping for a soggy fifteen minutes, and while you know the trick is remorseless you’ll end up crying, too. Don’t blame yourself: It is permitted to weep at dreadful films, so long as you lament for the exploited audience. This is an unforgivable picture, not least in the jolly, complacent air with which Tom Hanks has been cajoled into being that lovable Walt Disney, everyone’s uncle, a dictator convinced by his own affability and the insistence that his workers should call him “Walt”. I suspect that even those turned to nausea by the film may be prepared to consent to the feeling that at least Emma and Tom are good sports and valiant triers. Have nothing to do with this humbug. They have lent themselves to one of the most flagrant pieces of product placement in modern screen history.

This is what you have to believe: that P.L. Travers at the age of 60+ agrees to go to Hollywood to see whether Walt can persuade her to sell him the film rights to her character, Mary Poppins. She hates cartoons, movies, flying, Los Angeles, fussy hotels, fraudulent bonhomie, and people who call her Pam or Pamela, and she hates herself. She knows well in advance that Disney will make a travesty of her dry, rather stern character and the book’s modest ethos. So why does she go? Because she needs the money, that’s why. Which is entirely reasonable and fair. So many better authors have signed the contracts, run with the money and managed to avoid staying in Los Angeles. She goes so this movie can exist, for in the by and by, the resolute P.L. will soften and yield when Walt works it out that she does not like herself because she believes she betrayed her boring, drunken father in an Australian outback life that would make a saint bored and alcoholic.

The film is a parking lot for dreary Australian flashbacks in which Colin Farrell labors as the Dad. All of which is irrelevant. P.L. may have hated herself—she is an unlikable, ill-mannered prig who happens to be right in every foreboding about Disney. But she was not a lifelong casualty of guilt: She taught at Harvard, lived a good deal in America, studied the Hopi and Navajo, adopted a son (but not his twin), and had love affairs with men and women. In the film, she lives alone in an expensive house in a fashionable part of London, one that could be exchanged for several thousand acres in the outback or a very nice place in Sussex. But against every sensible instinct she goes to Los Angeles. What is not mentioned in all this pious psychologizing is how much money she is getting. I take filmmaking seriously, and if I’m asked to sympathize with authors I want to know their deal.

At LAX she is met by a limo and a chauffeur (Paul Giamatti), and he is as cute, whimsical, tolerant, amiable as Happy. Driving “Mrs.” over the Mulholland ridge from the Beverly Hills Hotel to the Valley, he looks at that fried minestrone landscape and asks his passenger if it isn’t beautiful. Sometimes a critic will say that an actor has phoned in a performance—in this case with Giamatti it’s direct deposit, and I hope he can find forgiveness somewhere.