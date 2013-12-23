Nobody knows for sure how many fall into that category, but the administration reckons it’s about half a million. Some are waiting until the last minute to make up their minds. Others have been shopping for insurance, via the new exchanges or on their own, and simply don’t like their options. They’ll have to pay higher premiums, make do with limited provider choice, accept less generous coverage, or some combination of those.

A well-researched story in the New York Times over the weekend offered a glimpse at some of these people. A sizable chunk are people whose incomes amount to more than four times the poverty line. That’s about $46,000 a year for an individual and $94,000 a year for a family of four. It’s the cutoff for federal subsidies—if you make more than that, you’re not eligible for Obamacare’s tax credits and you have to pay the full sticker price of insurance. The Times article starts with a family of four, in New Hampshire, with income of around $100,000. They used to pay about $8,000 a year for insurance. Now they’ll have to pay about $12,000.

By now, this story should sound a little familiar. It’s the rate shock story that’s gotten tons of attention ever since those policy cancellation notes went out. The number of people paying more for coverage may be smaller than the number paying less. And some of them may actually benefit in the long run—because, for example, they'll have better financial protection if they get really sick. Still, there’s no question that some people are going to end up paying higher premiums or getting worse coverage or both. They’re not happy about it and it’s easy to see why.

But the Times did a nice job of highlighting what makes this particular issue so complicated, as policy and as politics. Look again at the insurance coverage that New Hampshire family has to buy. It will cost them $12,000 a year. Relative to what employer plans cost, that’s not particularly expensive. In fact, it’s dirt cheap! According to the annual Kaiser Family Foundation/Health Research & Educational Trust (HRET) survey, annual premiums for an employer-sponsored family policy were more than $16,000 a year in 2013. The comparison isn't perfect, because employer policies are traditionally more generous than individually purchased policies. A major goal of Obamacare is to raise the standards of those individual policies, so that they provide the same level of access and protection that employer policies do. But it’s telling that, even with the upgrades, the new Obamacare policies still cost a lot less than employer policies.

Of course, if you have insurance from your employer, you probably have no idea how much it really costs. All you know about is the “employee share”—the part that your employer deducts explicitly from your paycheck. Typically it's about $4,500, according to the Kaiser/HRET survey. But your employer is still paying the rest of that premium. And that money, or some large portion of it, is also coming out of your pockets. Dean Baker, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, explains, why: