If I had an MBA, I might be better qualified to criticize much of the work that dominated the conversation about music in 2013. The marketing was as essential to the art as the sound of projects like Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, for which the terms of the rollout constituted its great innovation. Released as a download at no cost to consumers of a Samsung app for the purpose, the album had music made like corporate mergers, with nine writers and four producers for a single track. The merchandising was equally integral to the twelfth-hour social-media surprise by Mrs. Z—the self-titled Beyonce, a "visual album" for which the absence of advance hype provided better hype than hype. And so it was for the exercises in cross-exploitation that Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus constructed around the singles "Blurred Lines" and "Wrecking Ball"—two masterpieces of tweet-making notionally passing for songs. As mere music, "Wrecking Ball" is not at all bad; but that's irrelevant to its essential purpose as a work of branding and promotion.

Still, the year was strong—exceptionally so, in fact—for music that stands on the merits of its sounds. There was a great deal of fresh and serious music in pop, hip-hop, electronica, rock, jazz, and classically oriented new music, as well as in the hybrids thereof that nearly surpass marketing as the defining art our time. This year, it was easier than usual for me to name ten albums of recorded music that are well worth listening to. Here they are.

1. Darcy James Argue, Brooklyn Babylon

A genre-scrambling piece of programmatic music for 18-piece jazz band, Brooklyn Babylon hangs on the fictional story of a plan to build a gargantuan tower in Brooklyn. It's almost crazily ambitious music about ambition itself. Conceived in collaboration with Danijel Zezelj, a Croatian comics artist and writer, Brooklyn Babylon was produced originally as a multimedia stage piece, though the music hold up on its in the same way (if not quite to the same degree) that Le Sacre holds up without dance.

2. The Blow, The Blow

Deliciously fun and unpretentiously intelligent electronic pop from Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne, a duo out of Olympia, Washington. Aural collages made with thrift-store sounds, shower singing, spoken language, and glittery junk.