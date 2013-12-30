Nevertheless, Zions didn’t want to air its dirty laundry for all to see; realizing the loss would impact investor perceptions and its stock price. Plus, it would have to raise more capital to make up for the losses-masquerading-as-capital on its balance sheet. So it got its lobbyists at the American Bankers Association to whine about the situation. That led to the Christmas Eve lawsuit, seeking an immediate injunction against the part of the rule that would force the accounting changes.

In the complaint, the ABA charges that the new accounting rules would cause $600 million in realized losses by around 275 community and regional banks. But as the financial reform group Better Markets pointed out, Zions has already announced a $387 million write-down, almost two-thirds of the total. The remaining losses would average out to less than $1 million per community or regional bank. While lobbyists claim the losses would force a reduction in lending, outside of Zions it really wouldn’t have much of an impact.

But because community banks exist in every Congressional district and Federal Reserve Bank region in America, they tend to have influence in Washington. Senators from both parties asked regulators to revisit the rule and provide relief for community banks. And last week, the Federal Reserve, on behalf of the banking regulators, released some guidance about the new rules. It reminded banks that “the Final Rules provide a number of express exclusions” from whether CDOs have to be classified as covered funds, and therefore jettisoned. The guidance basically provided a road map for community banks to delay their realized losses until at least 2015, and even afterward. For example, the guidance suggested that the banks could create a specific plan to contort them into something that could acquire an exemption.

The guidance wasn’t good enough for the ABA, which filed its lawsuit anyway. But it is bad news that the immediate impulse from banking regulators was to accommodate the banks, and help them avoid having to do something they didn’t want to do. Since every observer expects further sparring and litigation over the Volcker rule, particularly from the Wall Street titans, this is a worrying sign. Banks never raised an objection to the treatment of CDOs in the thousands of comment letters they wrote in the years leading up to the Volcker rule’s publication. But a few days of grumbling led regulators scrambling for an after-the-fact adjustment. It defies logic that regulators would bend over backwards to save one community bank from having to reveal their losses. If they can’t stand up to Zions Bancorp, how will they do with Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan Chase?

In response to the suit, regulators have already temporarily postponed the provision in question until January 10. But they have until today to formally respond. They could hold firm, and refuse to modify the rule for the benefit of Zions and any other bank relying on accounting tricks to hide losses. Indeed, the ferocity with which lobbyists have engaged on the CDO issue suggests that there could be other losses lurking on bank balance sheets that Volcker rule provisions may ferret out. That would be a very good thing, which would restore confidence in the industry over the long term, and prevent future calamities.