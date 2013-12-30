That sex scene, for example: while we wonder about the mechanics of their intimacy or the implications of love for a machine, somewhere out of frame Element Software is presumably logging every second of the encounter, just as it has surely mined the emails Samantha has read or the images she has analyzed. As Theodore begins to use the OS nonstop, even sleeping with it—less creepy when that it feels like a her—not just his data but his entire life become a form of economic production for an unseen company. Not unlike the now-public corporations known as Facebook and Twitter, Element Software derives the totality of the revenue from Samantha’s content, while the seduced Theodore offers his most private self to Silicon Valley, gratis, just to hear her (its) voice.

What feels to Theodore like love is in fact work, uncompensated and entirely on Element Software’s terms, and such work is not the stuff of science fiction. The political philosophers Michael Hardt and Antonio Negri, building from Marxist and feminist critiques of work from the 1970s, have argued that employers increasingly extract value from workers through the form of “affective labor”: that is, work not as simple production of goods, but as the supply of emotions, moods, and efforts. Until recently, the classic examples of affective labor had been professions such as nursing, teaching, and prostitution (all traditionally and not coincidentally jobs for women). But as corporations have twigged that there’s real money to be made in affective labor, its presence has expanded considerably. Employees of the sandwich shop Prêt à Manger, for instance, are actually required to enjoy their work, and to express their joy to the people who come in the door. The workers’ emotions are adjudged by both mystery shoppers and fellow employees, whose pay packet depends on everyone’s overt and authentic delight at laboring in a fast food joint for a little above minimum wage.

Theodore already has a job that requires affective labor—he ghostwrites love letters for a company called BeautifulHandwrittenLetters.com, selling emotion at a price—but when he acquires OS1, he voluntarily submits to a corporate regime in which not just his words and ideas but his very feelings are digitized, analyzed, and mined for value. And at least Prêt and BeautifulHandwrittenLetters pay employees for their emotions; Element Software pays Theodore nothing, and he labors only to experience the sensation of love for and from an entity that exists only on the company’s server farm. As Jonze takes pains to indicate, however, whether or not Theodore is aware of the workings of OS1, he doesn’t care: he’s come out of a wrecked marriage and he just wants love, even if that love is ultimately a profit spinner for a software company. He agrees with his friend Amy, played by Amy Adams, who talks about her own (non-sexual) friendship with an OS, which she at first found ridiculous but now cherishes. “We’re only here a short while,” she tells Theodore. “While we’re here we should feel joy. So fuck it!” For these troubled humans, the easy emotional satisfaction gained from technology is so gratifying that everything can be sacrificed on its behalf, including the autonomy of their inner lives. That is the nightmarish economic vision of Her: the distinction between production and consumption is meaningless, affective labor has spread from the office to the most private realms, and technology has become so sophisticated that the brutality of that economy vanishes into air.

Gadgets far less sophisticated than Samantha have done worse, I suppose, and the seductions of technology can make not just characters but viewers too drop their political defenses and rush into danger. Indeed, it has been a dispiriting but unsurprising task to read the reams of press coverage since Her’s release, with nearly every viewer adding to the consensus that Jonze’s vision of Los Angeles a few decades hence is not particularly dystopian, indeed even benign. “I Want to Live in Spike Jonze’s Future,” went the headline of one especially tone-deaf misreading, which facetiously claimed that “the only apparent big problem is Arcade Fire is still around.” (The keyword in that sentence is apparent.) Or in a recent essay for the Daily Beast, the writer Andrew Romano claimed that Theodore’s fate defies expectations because Samantha “doesn’t enslave him. She breaks his heart.” This is wrong—and wrong in precisely the way that Jonze designed. Samantha, or the thing we call Samantha, does not enslave Theodore; but Element Software does, via the deception that such a being as “Samantha” exists, that it is in fact a her. Just because there aren’t any killer robots around doesn’t mean you’re free. In Jonze’s all too plausible dystopia, we are enslaved not to robots but corporations, and the invisibility, even desirability of that enslavement is what makes Her so chilling.

I don’t mean to dismiss the dazzling surface of Her, or to minimize the film’s welcome consideration about what technology can do to our relationships with other humans. But I’m not sure our emotions can still even be said to be ours once they’ve been monetized, and besides, like Johansson herself, the real power of Her lies not on screen but off. Jonze points up the importance of his ellipses with a dark, ingenious trick: he films Los Angeles a few decades from now as a forest of skyscrapers, and shoots many of the exteriors in Shanghai. Chinese neon signs are visible in several shots, and Theodore’s bedroom looks out not over the Hollywood freeway but the lights of Pudong. In Jonze’s filmic vocabulary China is shorthand for the future, and why shouldn’t it be? A society such as the one in Her, in which even our emotions have been co-opted by corporate entities, is highly unlikely to be a democracy—and given both America’s ongoing economic and political meltdown and our unexpectedly slow progress in the development of artificial intelligence, the real story of Her can only be that one.