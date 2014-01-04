Forget Bill de Blasio for a moment (which may be hard for Peggy Noonan to do, given how exercised the Upper East Side columnist is about her new Park Slope mayor.) The first 2014 battle in liberalism’s newly declared war on income inequality was fought not in New York but on the other side of the country, in the Puget Sound around Seattle. And the results weren’t pretty.

In November, by a 2-1 margin, unionized Boeing machinists in Washington state voted down a contract proposal from the company that included freezing their pensions in favor of less generous and riskier 401(k) plans, increasing their out-of-pocket health spending and limiting raises to just 4 percent over the contract's eight-year term. Boeing promptly threatened to move the assembly of its new 777X aircraft to a state with anti-union right-to-work laws, and received no shortage of offers of states eager to provide incentives and bargain-basement labor. Boeing offered the Puget Sound workers a slightly revised contract that reversed a proposed change in the length of time it would take workers to achieve the top wage, but kept the most objectionable elements, including the pension freeze. Boeing’s hard line could hardly be justified by hard times: it is enjoying huge profits and a record $400 billion backlog in orders and two weeks ago raised its dividend by some 50 percent and signed off on a $10 billion stock buyback. Oh, and its CEO Jim McNerny’s total compensation is somewhere north of $20 million.

This set off a tense debate in the Seattle area, where the potential loss of 10,000 manufacturing jobs was set against heightened awareness about the problem of income inequality and middle-class stagnation (Seattle has become a main front in the push to sharply increase the minimum wage.) It also set off a debate within the International Association of Machinists, with the union’s national leaders, worried about losing the $25 million in annual dues from Boeing’s 31,000 unionized Puget Sound workers, urging members to accept the revised deal, and the union’s local leaders arguing that the deal was too lousy to take.

Making matters more intriguing was the Obama angle. One might expect the president to be squarely on the side of the union, given his increasingly outspoken worries about the growing imbalance between corporate balance sheets and middle-class wages. In 2009, his administration sparked a furor by seeking to block the move of another Boeing production line, for the 787 Dreamliner, from Washington state to right-to-work South Carolina. But the personal dynamic is more complicated than that episode might suggest. For one thing, there is no love lost between Obama and machinists’ national president, Tom Buffenbarger, who famously had this to say about Candidate Obama during the 2008 primaries, when Buffenbarger was a Hillary Clinton man: