There was also a much more serious break between Cheney and her sister over gay marriage. Candidate Cheney’s position was that states should decide for themselves. But she also said that she believes marriage is only between a man and a woman. That drew Facebook rebukes from Mary Cheney, who has two children with her wife. The whole tableau, transpiring on social media, had a touch of Jerry Springer about it.

You might say this pattern of cable-style bombast and public embarrassment is at odds with the taciturn Cheney brand. Pull back the camera a bit, though, and it starts to look less strange. “The Cheney women are very protective of, as we called him, The Man. That’s what we called him inside the system, The Man, capitalized,” says Kevin Kellems, Dick Cheney’s communications director during his vice presidential years. “You protect The Man at all costs. And two, if the enemy takes a shot at you, you never, ever, ever admit any level of accuracy on their part. You always, always refute it. It is the centerpiece of their DNA.” It’s a tendency that blossomed in the fiery days after 9/11, and grew strong still as Dick Cheney’s reputation collapsed with the Bush administration. “Give no ground was the operating principle of the Cheney operation. Give no ground, ever.”

In prosecuting this principle, Cheney doesn’t primarily trade in the insider tactics associated with her dad. Rather, she takes after her mom, the academic-turned-culture warrior who was a polarizing Clinton-era cable denizen in her own right. “People that are mad at her are mad because they think this is all about ambition and she's more like her mother than her father,” says the Enzi donor.

With a major exception: Lynne, who ran the National Endowment for the Humanities back when Dick was a mere congressman, has her own professional identity. Liz, despite her own personal interests, has spent much of her career in the Dick Cheney business. In 1978, when former White House chief of staff Dick Cheney briefly relocated to Wyoming to run for Congress, 12-year-old Liz campaigned with him. (At one stump speech, preteen Liz shot back at a pair of hostile questioners who wanted to know why her dad was so eager to move back to Washington; she remembers the incident as the first time she truly put on the Cheney jersey.) In 1989, when former Representative Dick Cheney became secretary of defense, recent college graduate Liz joined the administration, too. When former Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney ran for vice president, newly minted lawyer Liz followed her dad into the campaign and onto the public payroll. And when former Vice President Dick Cheney’s legacy fell into disfavor under Barack Obama, Liz, now a 47-year-old mother of five, became one of the new president’s most vociferous critics.

In its way, the give-no-ground approach worked when it came to defending Dick Cheney: After all, a flack isn’t supposed to acknowledge differing views. Once Liz was out to become The Man, though, it proved a serious liability. For a mainstay of the Bush-Cheney GOP, navigating Obama-era Republican politics required reinvention. Liz’s slashing style made it impossible to do any of that gracefully. Aiming to displace the congenial Enzi by displaying unrivaled disdain for the president, she was erratic about just which direction the criticisms should come from. In standard neocon form, Cable Cheney had demanded Obama launch military intervention in Syria. Running as a 2014 populist, Candidate Cheney opposed authorizing strikes there. Cable Cheney praised NSA spying to Sean Hannity in June. Candidate Cheney criticized it to the Casper Star-Tribune months later.