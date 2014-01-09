This is a film by Martin Scorsese, not just the funniest he has ever made but the first in which there is an authentic daring. Yes, it’s another Scorsese gang film, and we have decades of history to be warned off that. But the spirit of Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, their assumption that hideous violence goes along with foul-mouthed chatter—that is gone. Belfort’s people are sweet and good-natured, idiots and sentimental stumblebums; they are like the little people from a Frank Capra film whose number has come up. The filming is looser and more relaxed. The feverish meticulousness in Scorsese’s direction has been set aside. The film is so much plainer than Casino or GoodFellas; the jukebox of hits fades in and out but doesn’t insist that we guzzle on its high-octane drive. The nerve-wracked Scorsese has made not just a comedy of situation and language, of dementia and stupidity, but even a physical farce. There is a sequence where Belfort, luded to the gills, has to get home from the country club in his white sports car. It is a slapstick tour de force that deserves to stand with Jerry Lewis and Laurel & Hardy. The Wolf of Wall Street is a transforming celebration of Leonardo DiCaprio that annihilates the lofty emptiness of The Great Gatsby.

At three hours, The Wolf is open to charges of self-indulgence. The narrative line drifts and wallows and clutches at voice-over to stay afloat. Still, if you love the film, you will wish it were longer, for there is a riffing ease here, a swell air of deserved chaos, and a brazen awareness that the American system is corrupt not because bad people seek to exploit it, or because there is some evil in the hearts of men, but because American opportunism requires corruption and nerve. The inevitable conclusion is that there is no such thing as corruption. There is just the exhilaration of screwing everyone—and so, for the first time, the gang in a Scorsese film is delivered with more jubilation than dread. GoodFellas knew it was subversive, and took coy pleasure in that. This is unflawed delight, a work of exultant nihilism. At last Scorsese has abandoned the priesthood.

This calm insight and the wavering narrative must owe a lot to the screenwriter Terence Winter, a key producer and writer on The Sopranos, and then a creator on Boardwalk Empire, where he worked with Scorsese. And just as The Sopranos could not help liking its homely hoodlums, beset by domestic problems, neurosis, and incompetence, so fondness has come to Scorsese rather in the mood of the Mariel Hemingway character in Woody Allen’s Manhattan. Look, he seems to say, sure these people are pond scum and abject and not even good-looking, but have a little more faith, because they are you and me. The relaxation of critical attitude is a part of this film’s cheerful view of drugs. For years, Scorsese had a severe split response in that area: he loved it, but he hated himself for loving it. So the cocaine in GoodFellas was the engine of paranoia. In The Wolf of Wall Street, the drugs are anti-inhibition liberators. Why be so censorious about pharmaceuticals, when everyone is addicted to money? Paper money is a big theme in this film. One woman is wrapped in wads of cash before she has to go through customs at the Swiss border. Come to think of it, this is a very Swiss film, for only the naive need to break the laws when laws are written with such tender regard for illegality.

Seeing the film on Christmas day was a tonic, not just dispelling bogus holiday atmospherics, but as a lesson in blithe amorality. Somehow or other—one can give credit to Winter—Scorsese has settled for adoring these guys and their mayhem. Why not? It’s so close to the crazy way most movies are made. Almost all the $100 million budget on The Wolf was contributed by Riza Aziz, stepson of the prime minister of Malaysia.

DiCaprio has hinted before that comedy might be his natural calling—think of Catch Me If You Can—but his energy here is not just fun, it’s discovery. There is an Elmer Gantry in him that has been noticeable before, but who dreamed that he could build comedy scenes of such sustained inventiveness? We should petition the actor (and all possible directors) that never again must he be confined in films like Shutter Island, The Aviator, The Great Gatsby, or J. Edgar. He has comic genius in him, and I hope in decades to come this will be treasured as a performance that shifted the gloomy overcast of American crime movies. Wake up, guys—if crime is our mainstream, why must it be noir?