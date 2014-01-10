President Barack Obama has been called a lot of things, but "conservative" isn't one of them. According to a new political-personality quiz over at Time, however, Obama may not be as liberal as he seems. The quiz claims that your lifestyle preferences predicts your politics, and that liberals have messy desks, prefer documentaries to action movies, use "modern" Web browsers, enjoy fusion cuisine, like cats more than dogs, and believe that self-expression is more important than self-control. We took the liberty of taking the quiz for Obama, and discovered that he's conservative in these six ways:

He Has a Clean Desk

Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
Obama sits at his desk in the Oval Office during a phone call with Chinese President Hu Jintao on May 6, 2009.

He Loves Hamburgers 

Pete Souza/The White House/Flickr
Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev have lunch at Ray's Hell Burger in Arlington, Va., on June 24, 2010.

He Uses Internet Explorer

Pete Souza/The White House/Flickr
Obama tests out the new Federal Government IT Dashboard outside of the Oval Office on July 2, 2009.

He Watches Action Movies

Pete Souza/The White House/Flickr
Obama welcomes service members and their families to a screening of "Men in Black 3" in the White House Family Theater on May 25, 2012.

He Has a Dog—and No Cats

Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
Obama plays football with the family dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House on May 12, 2009.

His Self-Control Is Impeccable

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Obama bites his lip during a press conference on December 8, 2011, after Senate Republicans blocked his nomination of Richard Cordray as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He was eventually confirmed in July 2013.