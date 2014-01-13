Of course Lowry wants us to imagine that even as he taketh away the Folk Art Museum he giveth MoMA’s sculpture garden, which will now be open to the public free of charge. Ever the swaggering politician, Lowry has left the folks at Diller Scofidio + Renfro to do his dirty work. Connoisseurs of the cultural carousel will savor the irony of one marquee-name husband-and-wife architectural team—Elizabeth Diller and Ricardo Scofidio—giving the okay to the demolition of work by another marquee-name husband-and-wife team. And I wonder if Williams and Tsien, who were perfectly content to design a new building for the Barnes Foundation in downtown Philadelphia and thereby lend their prestige to the trashing of the old Barnes Foundation in Merion, realize that they are now getting a little of their own out-with-the-old medicine.

However one wants to see the short-term winners and losers on West 53rd Street, the long-term prospects are bleak indeed. What is clear is that so far as Lowry is concerned, bigger is better. In the last few years more and more museum professionals have decided that what the public wants is all encompassing, mood-modifying or mood-expanding experiences. Of course what the public wants is conditioned by what the powers that be decide to market to the public, and art events such as MoMA’s Marina Abramović extravaganza a couple of years ago and the Rain Room just last summer and James Turrell’s Aten Reign at the Guggenheim may in fact turn out to be favored by museum officials because they’re cost efficient. Nobody in the museum world now feels they can ignore the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in London, a room whose authoritarian proportions bring to mind the architectural ambitions of fascist regimes.

The Turbine Hall has become a tourist attraction of unprecedented proportions, filled year after year with a humongous site-specific work by Ai Weiwei, Olafur Eliasson, Rachel Whiteread, or some other international art star. Thomas Campbell, director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has gone so far as to hire Sheena Wagstaff away from Tate Modern to bring some of her faux avant-garde bling to the Met as it takes over the Whitney’s old building on Madison Avenue. Is it any wonder that Lowry has included in his plans for the future “a new flexible, double-height glass-walled gallery for contemporary art and performance—opening directly onto 53rd Street.” Increasingly, art museums are colonizing the middlebrow bohemianism that the Brooklyn Academy of Music has perfected and that has made the Park Avenue Armory a hot exhibition site. MoMA wants some of the old BAM magic, and has been boldfacing performance art at PS1, their outpost in Queens. If it works, you’re going to have BAMoMA on West 53rd Street—and I promise you it’ll be full of baloney.

Considering what a chaotic experience entering MoMA has become in recent years, with the crowd scene running straight from 53rd Street to 54th Street, it’s rather extraordinary that what Diller Scofidio + Renfro have proposed to do is more of the same, making the “entire ground floor … an expanded and reorganized entrance hall.” While there is something admirable about opening the sculpture garden to the public, it will almost inevitably lose the intimacy and inwardness, the sense of an island in the city, that is the genius of its original design by Philip Johnson (which has admittedly changed a great deal over the years). Of course intimacy—the sense of the one-on-one experience of the work of art—has been in short supply at MoMA for more than a decade. Which is not to say that there isn’t any good news. My feeling is that a battle (albeit generally a losing battle) has been waged within the museum, with some constituencies working to maintain its old playful seriousness, the combination of rigorous scholarship and adventuresome sensibility that made MoMA great.

Barry Bergdoll and Leah Dickerman, two extraordinary scholar-curators hired in recent years, have given the museum’s historical shows a new kind of beauty and gravitas. And there are always lovely little surprises, the most recent being the sharply focused show dedicated to John Cage, “There Will Never Be Silence,” which includes some small, ravishingly elegant 1947 wire constructions by Richard Lippold. The sad truth, though, remains that what Lowry mostly cares about is satisfying the out-of-town tourists, who come to see Picasso’s Demoiselles d’Avignon and Matisse’s Red Studio, and (if they happen to be around this winter) are finishing their visit by plopping down in the atrium to gawk at Isasc Julien’s ridiculous multi-screen chinoiserie film extravaganza, Ten Thousand Waves.